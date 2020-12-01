How to crossplay Fortnite on mobile with other platforms

One of the best parts about today’s more popular games is that they can be played with other players, regardless of platform. Take, for instance, Fortnite, which has been kicking around a few years now, constantly roping in new players.

If you’re itching to play Fortnite with your friends, here’s a quick-start guide on how to play the game with your friends on the mobile, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

The guide will not cover how to play with iOS users currently as there is no way to play on iOS currently.

Pre-requisites:

Before you begin, make sure you first have the game downloaded from our guide. aAs of today, Fortnite is still not in the Google Play Store, so you will have to use the aforementioned method to get it on your Android device.

Second, if you aren’t on the latest version of the game, follow this guide to update your game to the latest version.

Third, if your friends are on any non-smartphone/tablet system, ask them to enable cross-platform play. If they already play with other console players, it means they already have it enabled.

Let’s get to playing!

Once you’ve done all of the above, boot up your game with the play button via the Fortnite app or the Epic Games store app.

You will eventually be loaded into your lobby.

First, you will need to know your Epic ID or your Epic Games account name. This will be hovering about your character’s head in Fortnite.

Once you know your Epic ID, share it with your friend or if you have to add them, tap on the top left of the screen to bring the social menu.

Tap on the add friend tab and in there enter your friend’s Epic ID.

If you are adding your friend, enter their Epic ID in the box and ask them to accept your friend request.

Once your friend has added you, open the social menu one more time and it will take you to the Party Up screen by default. Over here look for your friend and tap on their name.

A new menu will pop-out and give you a few choices. Choose Invite to party or Join party (if their party is set to public), otherwise have your friend send you an invite.

You will be prompted to tap Accept on the screen to join your friend’s party.

Once you have either joined your friend’s party, or they have joined yours, just choose the game mode you want to play, tap Ready! and you are good to go!

Keep in mind that playing with players on any other system that isn’t Android (smartphone or tablet) will pair you with other consoles or PC players. As such, if you’re going to take on such intense competition, we recommend connecting a controller to your phone.