Google makes it incredibly easy to manage your account activity. As a company that got its start in search, it now gives users dead simple controls over search activity and history.

If you’ve ever wondered if it’s possible to delete your Google search history, you’re in luck. You can do that, and so much more. It’s definitely not new by any stretch, but it’s much easier now and we definitely recommend you check it out.

If you visit myactivity.google.com from a desktop or mobile web browser, you’ll find there are all sorts of tools and options available. It’s here where you can pull up pretty much anything you’ve done while logged in with your Google account.

We’re not just talking about search history, but web pages you’ve visited, places you’ve traveled, pictures you’ve taken, and more. It’s an amazing portal for those of us who like to see just how much we rely on Google. Moreover, it’s granular control over the data, too.

Should you wish to, it’s easy to delete your Google search history one item at a time, one day at a time, or by specific terms. Digging deeper, you can also pare down results and delete things done by voice search or Google Assistant.

We suggest spending a few minutes looking around at the various ways you’re sharing your information and using Google. There may be something there that you were not aware of, including sharing your location history or how ads are tailored to you.

It’s almost scary how much stuff there is to look through, and you could fall down a proverbial rabbit hole. Head to the Activity Controls to check out the data that’s being collected and how it helps your overall experience. If there’s something that doesn’t sit right with you, it’s here where you’d manage the information.

The Delete Activity By section allows users to selectively delete items based on topic, date, or product. Want to get rid of those search queries from 2013? Maybe you’d like to delete today’s Google Assistant-based content. There’s a ton of options here.