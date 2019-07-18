How to enable dark mode in YouTube

When it comes to watching videos, a bright white background can be distracting and isn’t often ideal. That goes for TV, monitors, and mobile devices. When YouTube finally rolled out its dark theme, it gave us all a reason to rejoice.

Unfortunately, the dark theme isn’t enabled by default, but it’s not that hard to turn on. Just follow these steps below, and you can enjoy all your favorite YouTube videos with a pleasing dark background.

How to enable dark theme on a computer.

Open the YouTube homepage. Click on your profile icon in the top right corner to access the flyout menu. Select Dark theme. Toggle the dark theme on or off.

How to enable dark theme on a mobile device.

Open the YouTube app. Tap on your profile photo in the top right corner. Choose Settings. Tap on General. Toggle Dark theme on.

Now, that you’ve enabled the dark theme you can say goodbye to that blinding white flash every time you open up YouTube and get back to enjoying your videos.

