How to hide Android lock screen notifications

Android has matured into a great mobile operating system over the years. It excels at a lot of things, but one of the things it does best is notifications. They are rich, interactive, and well responsive. However, there are times that you want your notifications to be a little more incognito.

What’s the Problem?

One such time when we want notifications to be a little less obvious is the lock screen. There are times you may want to be discreet. Or maybe you just don’t want to be interrupted while in a meeting. Well, it’s a good thing Google thought about that and offered you some options to turn off your notifications.

Inside the Settings is a section that allows for you to manage what notifications you will get on your Android phones lock screen.

What’s the Fix?

In a just a few screens we will have this all set to hide some or all of your notifications.

Find Settings in your app drawer

Select Security & location

Lock screen preferences (Show all notification content)

Tap On lock screen option at the top of the screen

You should now get a popup screen

Select the hidden option you want: Hide sensitive content or Don’t show notifications at all

That’s It, No More Notifications

Now you should have an added veil of security while using your phone on the go. If you choose the Hide Sensitive Notifications then you’ll still get notifications, but they will hide the normal previews with snippets of the content. No more sneak peeks of emails or text messages. Just a bubble of the app pop up on the lock screen.

If you choose the last option of Don’t show notifications at all, then it’s pretty self-explanatory. Once selected, you’ll stop getting any push notifications on your lock screen. Your device will essentially be in Do Not Disturb mode until you unlock the device.