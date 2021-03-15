On Android the launcher is the interface that facilitates your icons on your home screen and, if available, your app drawer. It is akin to the purpose of your desktop on your computer. In short it’s how your phone looks and feels.

We know that there are a few OEM’s out there that remove features you would prefer to have such as an app drawer from their own launchers. Moreover, some create their own UI experience with features and settings.

Changing the launcher on your phone can breathe new life into an otherwise boring device. It not only allows for different animations and settings, but usually opens the door to gestures, new icons, and features that weren’t baked in at the factory

One of the best parts about Android is its flexibility and options. Don’t like the interface or launcher on your device? Swap it out!

Here’s how you can install a launcher of your choice on Android 10.

Installing a launcher on Android 10

The safest and best place to get a launcher is from the Google Play Store. You can search for the term “launcher” and get a plethora of options presented to you. The most popular third-party launcher is Nova Launcher which is offered for free. But spend some time with it, or ask around, and you’ll find there are a lot of the good features hidden behind a one-time in-app purchase.

If you are looking for a free and trustworthy launcher, Microsoft Launcher or POCO Launcher are also worth a look.

Once you have chosen your launcher, install it just as you would any other app. Once it’s installed, tap on Open.

You will more than likely be asked to configure your launcher on the first run so simply choose your preferences and proceed.







Should you still be on your default launcher, try and use the home button or gesture to toggle a prompt as shown below:

If you are not able to access your new launcher in the step above, you can navigate to your settings and look for the Launcher settings. This can vary from one OEM to the next, but you can find it by looking for Default Launcher or Home in your settings.

From here, select the launcher you wish to have as your default and that’s it! Not to worry, though, you can always undo this and revert back to the original settings. Or, you can install another option and make that app the default.

If you wish to uninstall the launcher, simply navigate to your Apps from Settings, find the launcher you installed and uninstall it. It’s the same process as removing a standard app. You can also do this from the Google Play Store.





With that, you can now mix and match between different launchers, but we highly encourage that you experiment with them one at a time. Also only install from developers with a good track record as there are launchers out there that can also install malicious apps on your phone or carry ads.