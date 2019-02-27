How to make your Google Home devices sound better

Whether it's Google Home, Mini, or Max, there's a way to get better audio

Whether you consider yourself an audiophile or not, everyone wants the best sound from their speakers.

One of my biggest complaints since the launch of the original Google Home was the sound quality. It had tons of bass and that can be great for certain songs or situations. Unfortunately, that overwhelming bass makes music sound muffled and drowns out the high notes in songs.

The good news is, Google has addressed this issue with an equalizer you can access through the Google Home app. All you have to do is follow the steps below and your Google Home speakers will be sounding better than ever.

Open the Google Home app and locate your Google Home speaker

Select the configuration icon in the top right

Play with the Bass and Treble settings until you find what sounds best to you

Above is an example of my favorite settings for the Google Home speaker. As you can see, I had to crank up the treble and lower the bass to combat the extreme bass on my Google Home speaker. Afterward, the music sounded much more balanced bringing some of the highs back into the mix with the deep thumping bass.

Regardless of the adjustments, the Google Home will never sound as nice and clear as a speaker that was designed and tuned to be more balanced such as the JBL Link series.

