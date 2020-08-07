How to migrate data to a Samsung phone

With smartphones becoming increasingly more affordable, buying one can be a semi-regular occurrence. However, moving data between your old phone and the new one can be cumbersome.

Many people will opt to transfer the data to a computer and then to the new phone. Historically, that was what one had to do. Or, users would back up what they could to a microSD card. Today, smartphone manufacturers have dedicated apps that make this process easy, efficient, and seamless.

This guide will teach you how to move all your personal data (SMS, calls, apps, photos, etc.) from your old phone to a Samsung branded phone. With this, you won’t have to worry about copying data on a computer or removable storage.

With a wide variety of phones at entry, mid, and flagship levels, Samsung is one of the leading brands for consumers to choose from. Whether you’re looking at the Galaxy A, Galaxy M, Galaxy S, or the Galaxy Note series.

While you might be worried about transferring data from your old phone to your new Samsung phone, Samsung Smart Switch makes the entire process effortless and brings everything from your old phone to your new phone in a matter of minutes.

Pre-requisites

Download and install the Samsung Smart Switch app from the Google PlayStore app on your old phone and your new phone. Make sure both phones are at least 80% charged.

Let’s Go!

Run the Smart Switch app on your new Samsung device, choose “Receive Data”.

Choose the relevant OS you’re using, in this case, we are using another Android phone.

Choose Wireless on the next screen.

Your Samsung phone will now transmit a Wireless Hotspot, and detect your old phone.

Now we return to our old phone and open the Samsung Smart Switch app. You’ll get a welcome screen that will tell you to send your data to a new device, tap on “Lets Go.”

On your old phone, select Wireless.

Your old phone will receive an invitation to connect, showing you the Samsung phone model number. Choose to Accept it. You’ll get an on-screen prompt showing the connection.

Your phones will now look for each other, the Samsung phone will wait for you to choose data to send and wait for the transfer.

You’ll now be able to see the data from your old phone on the new Samsung phone. Choose the data you wish to carry over, and if you wish, you can also carry over your Google account.

Once you’ve selected the data you want to carry over, choose Transfer.

Confirm the data transfer from your old phone by selecting Copy.

Once the data is copied, you’ll get a notification on both screens informing you of the successful transfer.

With that, you’re now set and ready to use all your favorite apps, photos, and other important content on your brand new Samsung phone.

