How to migrate your data to a Vivo phone

With smartphones becoming increasingly more affordable, buying one can be a semi-regular occurrence. However, moving data between your old phone and the new one can be cumbersome.

Many people will opt to transfer the data to a computer and then to the new phone. Historically, that was what one had to do. Or, users would back up what they could to a microSD card. Today, smartphone manufacturers have dedicated apps that make this process easy, efficient, and seamless.

This guide will teach you how to move all your personal data (SMS, calls, apps, photos, etc.) from your old phone to a Vivo branded phone. With this, you won’t have to worry about copying data on a computer or removable storage.

Vivo phones are becoming increasingly popular in the Western market. You might have bought your first Vivo phone and are excited to try it out, but not before you carry over your precious data to your new phone first!

Just like Huawei and Xiaomi, the Vivo product line has many products under it – the V, Y, S, P, and X series of phones. All of these are united by the Funtouch OS. As long as your Vivo phone is on the proprietary OS, you should be able to seamlessly use the transfer app.

Pre-Requisites

Install the Vivo EasyShare app on your old phone and the new Vivo phone. Make sure both phones are at least at 80% charge and are on a flat surface as this is another wireless transfer.

Let’s Get Started

Once you have installed the app on both phones, launch the app on each phone. You will be greeted with a splash screen walking you through each part of the app.

If it doesn’t do it for you automatically, tap at the top right of the app for the transfer icon shown below.

On your old phone, tap on the I’m Old icon and on the new Vivo phone, tap on the I’m New icon.

On your new phone, you will be prompted to choose the OS of the old phone, choose accordingly but this guide covers Android devices.

You will have to scan the QR code on your old phone via the QR code reader on your new phone. Once you have done so, this screen will show you have successfully paired both phones:

Now choose the content which you wish to carry over to your new Vivo phone, and depending on the amount of data being transferred this can take as little as a few minutes and up to an hour.

We highly recommend not using either device during the transfer process as this can interfere with the data transfer.

Once the data has been transferred, you will get an on-screen notification on both phones informing you of the completed data migration.

With that, all of your data is now successfully ported over to your new Vivo phone, ready to use.

