How to migrate your data to a Pixel phone

With smartphones becoming increasingly more affordable, buying one can be a semi-regular occurrence. However, moving data between your old phone and the new one can be cumbersome.

Many people will opt to transfer the data to a computer and then to the new phone. Historically, that was what one had to do. Or, users would back up what they could to a microSD card. Today, smartphone manufacturers have dedicated apps that make this process easy, efficient, and seamless.

This guide will teach you how to move all your personal data (SMS, calls, apps, photos, etc.) from your old phone to a Pixel-branded phone. With this, you won’t have to worry about copying data on a computer or removable storage.

Why Pixel Phones?

You can never go wrong with a Pixel phone. These are the first phones to receive Google’s software updates as well as the developer builds. If you’ve recently pocketed yourself a nifty Google Pixel 3a or a Pixel 4/XL, or plan to grab one, this guide will tell you how to move your data from your old phone to your brand new Pixel.

Pre-Requisites

Make sure both devices have 80% charge and you have the Quick Switch Adapter that came in the box with your Pixel phone. It looks like the OTG device pictured here.

This guide only more specifically covers the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 4 devices; we can’t guarantee it will work with Pixel 2 or the first generation Pixel.

This guide assumes you’ve already finished setting up your phone and you’re at the home screen.

As this is a physical connection held by two wires, we highly recommend you do all of the steps with both phones on a flat surface. This ensures you don’t have to hold the phones in your hands for the whole process and steady data transfer is taking place.

Let’s Get Started

Navigate to your Settings page and Look for the Finish Setup prompt at the top.

Tap the Start button and Next.

Turn on your old phone, make sure its unlocked, and that you’re able to access the home screen. Connect the cable to its charging port. Tap Next after connecting it.

Now connect the Quick Switch Adapter into your Pixel. You’ll see a rectangular end at the bottom, this is where you connect the other of your old phone cable.

When you’ve connected both your phones by the Quick Switch Adapter, tap on Next.

Check your old phone, choose Copy, and follow the on-screen instructions. Make sure the phone is still unlocked and has full access to the home screen.

Come back to your Pixel phone and choose what stuff you want to carry over from the previous phone. Once you’ve selected what you want to copy, Press Copy at the bottom right.

Once everything’s copied, you’ll see a notification on your Pixel.

If you see something incorrect or inaccurate, please feel free to let the author know.