How to migrate your data to an LG phone

With smartphones becoming increasingly more affordable, buying one can be a semi-regular occurrence. However, moving data between your old phone and the new one can be cumbersome.

Many people will opt to transfer the data to a computer and then to the new phone. Historically, that was what one had to do. Or, users would back up what they could to a microSD card. Today, smartphone manufacturers have dedicated apps that make this process easy, efficient, and seamless.

This guide will teach you how to move all your personal data (SMS, calls, apps, photos, etc.) from your old phone to a LG branded phone. With this, you won’t have to worry about copying data on a computer or removable storage.

LG is one of the oldest names in the smartphone game, and its phones have proven to stand the test of time. LG is better known for making some great looking phones that deliver great specs.

If you’ve recently bought yourself an LG phone, find out how you can transfer your data from your old phone to your new LG phone in only a few minutes!

Pre-Requisites

Download and install the LG Mobile Switch App to your old phone and new LG Phone. Make sure both phones have at least 80% charge and both are lying on a flat surface, as this is a wireless transfer and can take as long as an hour to transfer a vast amount of data.

Let’s Get Started

Once you have installed both apps on each phone, run the app on each phone. First pick up your new LG Phone and choose the wireless option.

Next, you will select the receive prompt on screen.

You will be prompted to install the LG Mobile Switch app to your old phone, as we have already done that, launch the app from the phone and choose Wireless.

You will see a screen that will tell you to switch back to your new LG device, tap Start at the bottom right before you do so.

Wait for the old phone to find the new phone, and you will see your LG device show in the search as shown below, tap on it to proceed.

Switch back to your old phone and select the content which you wish to transfer to your new phone. Once you have done so, tap on the Next button at the bottom right.

The transfer process will now commence. If you have a sizeable amount of data, this process can take up to an hour, and sometimes even longer.

It is highly recommended you don’t use either phone during this process and you wait patiently for the process to finish to avoid data loss.

Once the transfer is complete, you will see a notification on both phones.

