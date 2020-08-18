How to migrate your data to an Oppo phone

With smartphones becoming increasingly more affordable, buying one can be a semi-regular occurrence. However, moving data between your old phone and the new one can be cumbersome.

Many people will opt to transfer the data to a computer and then to the new phone. Historically, that was what one had to do. Or, users would back up what they could to a microSD card. Today, smartphone manufacturers have dedicated apps that make this process easy, efficient, and seamless.

This guide will teach you how to move all your personal data (SMS, calls, apps, photos, etc.) from your old phone to a Oppo branded phone. With this, you won’t have to worry about copying data on a computer or removable storage.

With Oppo gaining popularity and momentum in the smartphone market, many people may soon find themselves getting their first taste of the brand. If you’ve recently bought any Oppo device, you’ll be glad to know that you can still carry over your previous phone’s data, accounts, and other important details via their proprietary app.

Pre-requisites

Install the Oppo Clone Phone app on the new Oppo phone and your old smartphone you’re looking to get the data out of. It’s recommended to have both phones at least at 80% charge if there is a significant amount of data to transfer.

For best results, put both phones on a flat surface and wait for the transfer to finish. As this will be a wireless transfer, it’s not recommended to use either phone during the transfer process.

Let’s Go!

Launch the app on both phones and do the following steps:

On your old phone, open the app and choose the This is the Old Phone option. You’ll be prompted to scan a QR Code. Switch over to your new Oppo phone, and choose the This is the New Phone option. A QR Code will appear on the screen. Scan the QR code with the old phone.

From your old phone, select the content you wish to transfer to your new phone. Once you’re ready, tap on the Start Cloning button on your old phone.

You will now see the transfer take place, it is imperative that during this time you avoid using either phone for the duration of the transfer. This ensures no data is lost along the way.

Once the data is transferred, you’ll get a notification on both phones informing you of the transfer being completed or repeating the process again.

From here, just press Done on both phones and enjoy your brand new Oppo phone.

Other Helpful Guides

