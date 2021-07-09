Computers run into problems from time to time. When that invariably happens one of the first troubleshooting steps is to check the task manager and see if anything is running amok. If you’re a long-time Windows user, you’ve undoubtedly hit the trusty Ctrl+Alt+Del in the past, or more recently Ctrl+Shift+Esc when Microsoft changed it in Windows 8.

Like Windows and other operating systems, Chrome OS also has a task manager which can be viewed using a couple of different techniques. Follow the steps below to discover how to open task manager on your Chromebook.

Either of these methods will get you to the task manager and allow you to see what apps or extensions are siphoning up all your resources and slowing down your machine. One just requires a little more effort than the other.

Keyboard Shortcut

One of the easiest and quickest ways to access the task manager is through a keyboard shortcut, and thankfully Chrome OS has an easy one to remember. Unlike Windows, it only requires two keypresses instead of one, just press the Search+Esc keys on the keyboard and the task manager will appear on the screen.

Open Manually

If you’re not a fan of keyboard shortcuts and prefer to use the trackpad, then this next method is for you. First, navigate to the hamburger menu (three dots) in the top right-hand corner. After clicking on it, locate the option for “More tools” and select “Task Manager” from the fly-out menu.

Ending Processes

Once the task manager is up on screen, you’ll get an overview of all the processes currently running on your Chromebook.

Tip: Double-clicking on the tab or extension will take you directly to the tab in question or settings for the extension.

Most of the time it’s easy to decipher which one is the troublemaker by clicking on CPU to arrange them by highest to lowest. From there, you’ll be able to select the process and clicking on “End Process.”

Tip: You can select multiple processes at once by holding Ctrl and clicking, or by holding shift to select a group of processes all at once.

