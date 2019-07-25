How to pair a Bluetooth speaker with your Google Home or Home Mini

The Google Home and Home Mini are fantastic additions to a smart home, but have you ever wished they had better sound quality? Perhaps, like that expensive Bluetooth speaker you bought years ago. The good news is, you can actually pair your Bluetooth speakers with the Google Home speakers.

This is the perfect way to supercharge those cheap Google Home Mini speakers you might have scattered across your home. Plus, it really takes your whole-home audio to the next level when you use bigger better speakers. Best of all, it’s not even that difficult to set up, just follow the steps below.

1. Turn on your Bluetooth speaker and put it into pairing mode.

2. Open the Google Home app.

3. Select the Google Home speaker you wish to connect the Bluetooth speaker to.

4. Tap on the settings cog.

5. Scroll down and choose Default music speaker.

6. Tap on Pair Bluetooth speaker.

7. Now, choose your Bluetooth speaker.

8. After the speaker has paired, hit the done button and you’re all set.

That’s all you have to do, it might look like a lot of steps but it’s actually pretty quick and simple to set up. Now, that you have the speaker paired, there are some things you should know.

All voice responses, alarms, and timers will continue to playback through the Google Home or Home mini speaker. The Bluetooth speaker will only be used for media playback. To adjust the volume of the Bluetooth speaker you will need to use the command, “Hey Google, turn up/down the music volume.”

Also, it is possible to connect multiple Bluetooth speakers to your Google Home, but it will only connect to one at a time. By default, your Google Home will connect to the most recently connected device automatically, but only if that Bluetooth speaker is powered on.