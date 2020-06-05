How to pair a DualShock 4 controller to your Android smartphone

As of Android 10, phones can now pair with Sony’s controller and be used to play controller compatible games. The PlayStation 4 DualShock is one of the many controllers now supported by Android smartphones.

A few games which could benefit from playing with such a controller include games like Vainglory, Call of Duty Mobile, PlayersUnknown’s Battleground (PUBG), and Fortnite.

Use the DualShock 4 controller with your Android

While there are a good number of supported controllers that you can use with your Android 10 handset, the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 is consider among the most ergonomic and convenient controller you can use. It pairs in a few seconds; connecting it back to your PlayStation 4 after use is also simple.

Follow the steps below to find out how to pair the controller to your phone and back to your PlayStation 4.

Heads Up!

It’s best to disconnect your PS4’s from the power outlet as you might accidentally power on the console during this process.

Let’s Go!

Hold down the PlayStation button at the middle center of the controller and the Share button at the top left of the touchpad together

If the controllers light bar starts blinking frequently, it means the controller is now in pairing mode

Turn on your phone’s Bluetooth settings

Choose “Pair New Device”

You will see the option of Wireless Controller with the directional pad (D-Pad) tap on it.

You will be asked to confirm the pairing, choose Pair or confirm the pairing

Once connected, the light bar on your DualShock 4 will turn Blue, confirming the connection

The controller will work right off the bat with supported games. What’s more, you can map buttons in games like Fortnite and Call of Duty Mobile to your liking.

If you’re having difficulty getting the game to detect the controller, close the app completely and relaunch it from scratch.

If you’re looking to unpair or delete the controller, do the following steps on your phone.

Go into your Bluetooth settings and open up the paired devices

Tap on the Wireless Controller option and choose Unpair or Forget

Unpair will mean that the controller will disconnect until the next time you choose to pair it. This could also work against you if you just turn on the controller to use with the PS4, and the phone automatically syncs to it. It’s best to use Forget and pair it each time.

Connect the DualShock 4 back to the PS4

Connect your PS4 controller with the micro USB cable from the console

Power on your PS4 with a second controller or the power button on the console

Once the system is loaded to the XMB (the home screen) press the PlayStation button on the controller you used with the Android Smartphone

A blue light will confirm the controller is connected to the console once more and ready to use

If you found this guide helpful, let us know. What games do you plan on using the DualShock 4 controller with on your Android phone or tablet?