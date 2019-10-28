How to play PS4 games with your Android device using Remote Play

Sony’s Remote Play feature allows you to play PlayStation 4 games on your mobile devices. Unfortunately, for a time, it was exclusive to Sony’s Xperia phones and later on iOS devices.

However, with the 7.00 update for the PS4 Sony opened it up to all Android devices running Android 5.0 Marshmallow or above. Now, you can play your favorite games even when you don’t have access to the TV.

Just follow these steps below to get started.

Go into the Settings menu on your PlayStation 4

menu on your PlayStation 4 Select Remote Play Connection Settings

Check that Enable Remote Play is enabled

While you’re in the settings menu, you’ll also want to check out the power save settings to make sure your PS4 can be woken up over the network for Remote Play sessions.

Back out to the Settings menu

menu Select Power Save Settings

Open Set Features Available in Rest Mode

Make sure Stay Connected to the Internet and Enable Turning On PS4 from Network both have checkmarks in the boxes next to them

Now, it’s time to set up the Remote Play app on your phone or tablet.

Install the Remote Play app on your device running Android 5.0 or above from the Play Store.

Sign in to your PlayStation account on your mobile device

That’s all there is to it! You’ll now be able to connect to your PS4 and play games on your Android mobile device whenever you feel like it.

NOTE: Unfortunately, you cannot use the DualShock 4 controller for Remote Play unless you have Android 10. Since that’s a small number of devices at this time you’ll be forced to use either the on-screen buttons or a third-party Bluetooth controller.