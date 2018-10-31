How to set custom ring tones with Zedge

Android is a flexible operating system that allows for tons of customizations. And one of the most common ways to add a personal touch to your smartphone is set your own ringtones.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

On Android, this feature is readily available, and it’s actually very simple to use. Here’s how to do it using Zedge.

There are many third-party apps out there that offer custom ringtones. But Zedge is one of most well-known out there. The app not only lets you customize your sounds, but also your wallpapers. There’s also a Games section, which recommends some of the best titles available.

How to set custom ringtones with Zedge

Open the Zedge app on your Android device. Tap on the hamburger menu in the top left corner. Tap on Ringtones. Browse through the list of ringtone and choose your favorite. You can tap on the Play button to listen to the ringtone and see whether you like them or not. Once you’ve decided on one, tap on it.

Tap on the Set button located below. From here you have four options:

Set alarm sound

Set notification

Set contract ringtone

Set ringtone

Select which option you prefer and the app will set that particular tune as your ringtone, alarm sound and so on. In case you prefer to do it manually: tap the tree dot menu in the upper right corner and select Download. The ringtone should now be saved to your internal memory and you will be able to see it in your phone’s ringtone list.

How to set a custom ringtone to a contact

Open up the list of contacts on your phone. Tap on the contact you wish to set a custom ringtone for. Tap on the three-dot menu in the top right corner. Tap on select ringtone. Because you’ve already downloaded the custom ringtone from Zedge, it should show up in the list of local ringtones.. Pick the ringtone you want to set. That’s it!

So now every time you get bored with the sounds your phone makes, you can fire up Zedge and download a bunch of new ones. The app has an extensive database, so you won’t run out of them any time soon.

Get Zedge from the Google Play Store