How to set up a Messenger Room in Facebook Messenger

With the launch of Messenger Rooms, you can now participate in video calls from the comfort of your smartphone and without any extra apps.

If you’re using WhatsApp, Instagram, or Messenger, you can now make a virtual room and invite your friends in a matter of seconds. This saves you the trouble of installing extra apps like Zoom.

Today we’re going to look at how to set up a Messenger Room in Messenger.

How to set up a Messenger Room in Messenger – The easy way

The only real pre-requisite here is having the latest version of Facebook Messenger installed on your phone from the Google Play Store. Download it here.

Step 1

Tap on the People tab at the bottom on the Messenger app and choose to Create a Room

At the bottom center of the screen, you will have the option of Share Link. Tap on it.

With the Who Can Join, you can also control who joins the Messenger Room if you wish to keep the room exclusive to friends, family, etc.

Step 2

Copy the link in the box and paste it to the group or people you wish to share it with. They will also need to have the Messenger app installed and on the latest version of the app for it to work best.

You can share the link via any app or medium you wish, but whoever has access to the link can join your room, unless you modify the Who Can Join settings in Step 1.

From here, you just wait for your friends to join and carry out your business. When you feel the room has met its purpose, you can close the room by tapping on the X button at the top right of the room.

Leave will mean that the room will still be there to return to for anyone who has the link. End Room will close the room and make the link invalid. This means you’ll have to make a new room if you do End Room here.

We also wrote a guide on how to start a Messenger Room from WhatsApp. The feature will soon go live on Instagram globally, so be sure to look out for that as well!

If you’ve used Messenger rooms, let us know what you think of it in the comments section below!