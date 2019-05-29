How to set up Digital Wellbeing on your Google Assistant speakers and displays

Google’s Digital Wellbeing initiative is meant to help you and your family create healthy habits when it comes to technology. It started out on phones with features such as usage statistics, because the first step to building healthy habits is being aware of the habits you need to change.

It has since made the jump to Google Assistant devices in your home. This will help ensure your family strikes a balance between technology and their well being, even when not on their phones.

With Digital Wellbeing enabled on your Google Assistant devices, you can filter out explicit music and videos, block them altogether, restrict calls, get answers to questions, and more.

It can also be used to schedule downtime, preventing Google Assistant from responding to queries or from playing music, while still allowing for timers and alarms to function.

All of these things are perfect for that Google Home Mini you keep in your children’s room. This way you can make sure they don’t stay up all night playing games or listening to music.

In order to get started, first open up the Google Home app on your phone and then follow the steps below.

1. Select the Google Assistant device you want to adjust from the list.

2. Tap on the settings cog in the upper right-hand corner

3. Choose Digital wellbeing

4. Begin setting up your filters

This is where you can choose whether to filter out explicit music or videos and for what users the filters should apply to. Whether it is for the entire household, or just supervised users and guests.

That way, you can still enjoy uncensored music and videos, but your kids will not be able to do so. However, it does point out no filter is 100% accurate and this should not be used to create a fully trusted experience appropriate for children.

Next up, is your Downtime settings. This is much easier because all you have to do is choose which devices you want included, the days you want it active, and which hours to enable it.

After you’ve completed all of these steps, your Google Assistant devices will abide by the filters and downtime hours have you scheduled. Now, you and your family are on your way to living in harmony with your tech.

