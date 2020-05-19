How to set up a Facebook Messenger Room from WhatsApp

Messenger Rooms is a way for you to make a private room with your Facebook friends where you can carry out text and chats safely and securely. WhatsApp, for its part, recently integrated the ability to include Messenger Rooms in their apps.

Combining the two into one experience is a piece of cake and only takes a few simple steps. All you need to do, for the most part, is make sure you’re on the latest version of WhatsApp and Messenger from the Play Store.

Making a Messenger Room has never been easier!

Pre-requisite: assuming you are on the latest version of WhatsApp and Messenger, you should be able to carry out every step in this guide. Before you start, make sure you visit the Google Play store and have the latest version of both apps installed.

Step 1

Open up a WhatsApp chat of a person you would want to invite in the chat. From here, tap on the paperclip to the left of the photo button. You will see the option for Rooms.

Tap on Rooms and a pop-up notification will ask you to confirm. Tap on “Continue in Messenger”

Step 2

When Messenger is open, you’ll see the prompt for confirming the creation of the room as your current messenger profile.

Once you confirm the option, you will have the option of sharing the link in WhatsApp. Upon tapping on the link, you’ll be taken back to WhatsApp and can share the link with anyone in WhatsApp.



Step 3

If there is somebody who you don’t have in your WhatsApp contact list, you can copy the link and paste via the clipboard.

The people who click the link will need to be on the latest version of WhatsApp and Messenger as well. This will ensure that everyone gets into the room on the first try.

If you’re not able to see Rooms in your WhatsApp, it likely means that it’s not available in your region or that you your app needs updated.

Messenger Rooms is a great way to keep in touch with friends and family, and it saves the trouble of installing extra apps like Zoom on your smartphone.

If this guide helped you out, let us know in the comments section below!