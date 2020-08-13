How to share your home screen with Messenger on Android

Facebook Messenger recently released an update where users could share their smartphone home screens over video calls. With many people still adamant on meeting face-to-face, this is a great measure for friends, loved ones, and other groups to spend time together online and still have fun, even when apart.

Sharing your home screen with Messenger on Android

Similar to sharing your desktop on Zoom on your home computer, sharing your home screen means you and the person on the other end can consume content together.

With Messenger’s new screen sharing feature, you can now have a video call and browse memes, watch YouTube videos together, and anything in-between.

Getting started is fairly simple and straightforward and the same process works with creating a room in Messenger. This way, you can share your screen with a group of friends or family members.

Getting Started:

Update to the latest version of Facebook Messenger from the Google Play Store.

When you have done so, initiate a video call with the person you wish to carry out the screen sharing session with.

You don’t have to wait for the person to pick up, you can swipe up from the bottom of the screen to bring the Share Your Screen prompt.

All you have to do is tap on Share Your Screen, and you will receive the standard privacy warning.

Keep in mind, anything you type or any notification that pops up during the screen sharing process isn’t censored or protected.

This means people will be able to see what buttons you’re pressing on your keyboard, so be careful about typing passwords or other sensitive information during a video call.

Once you’ve read the warning, tap on Start Now.

If you have apps you’re cautious about letting others know about, it’s best you force stop them until the screen-sharing session ends.

When you successfully activate the screen share, you’ll get the prompt confirming you’re now in a screen-sharing session with the person.

You’ll now get a picture-in-picture window at the top right of your screen, which will show a small window of your Facebook friend on the video call, and they will be able to see you and your home screen, even if you can’t see yourself.

When you are at this stage, you have successfully shared your screen with the intended person and you are free to carry out your intended activities together.

Unlike Zoom or other desktop apps, there is currently no way to let others take over your smartphone home screen during this process. So you don’t have to worry about accidentally letting someone control your home screen and snooping.

To end the screen share, simply end the call via the big red button on the call like you would a regular video call.

To share your home screen with a larger audience, simply repeat all of the above once you have started a Facebook Messenger Room.