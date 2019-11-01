How to snooze notifications in Android 10

Need to silence your email or another app? Here's how to snooze your notifications.

One of the great things about Android has been the power, flexibility, and evolution of its notifications. For years, Google’s OS has kept things a step ahead of the competition when it comes to actionable items.

Google has done a great job over Android’s history making notifications extremely granular when it comes to controls. As many of you know, it’s easy to turn notifications off and on for most of the things that happen on your phone.

Another option, that’s now tucked away in Android 10, is the ability to snooze notifications. This neat feature lets users quickly quiet notifications for a set amount of time.

How to make it happen

You can easily turn this on by just navigating through a few panels of the Settings menu. Let’s take a look at how we can put some notifications to sleep for a bit.

This tutorial is twofold, and we need to start with turning the option on as it’s sometimes off by default in Android 10.

Find the Settings app in your app launcher

Select Apps & notifications

And then Notifications

Click Advanced at the bottom of the page

About midway down, toggle Allow notification snoozing button

You’re now halfway there and should now see a new option in your notification previews on the Android pull down shade. This will allow us to continue the snooze option.

Open the notification shade for the app you’d like to snooze

Slide the app to your left to reveal the Settings cog and a Clock icon

Select the clock

Set the duration of snooze you’d like to silence the app

Enjoy the temporary silence

There you go. Now you and your favorite apps can have some time apart. It’s not you. It’s them. You just need some time to think. Either way, the app(s) should not show any notifications during the designated time — just like when you have Do Not Disturb turned on.