How to stream Netflix at the highest quality on your Mac computer

When streaming your favorite shows on Netflix we all want to get the best quality possible, especially if you pay extra for the Ultra HD plan. However, you may not be aware that the quality of your stream often times depends on the browser or even the OS you are running on your computer.

Previously, we covered how to get the best video quality when streaming Netflix on your Windows PC or Chromebook, but what if you own a Mac? Well, then this is the article for you.

In Short

Use the latest version of Safari and macOS on select Mac computers built after 2018 for 4K video quality.

How to stream videos in 4K UHD and HDR with a Mac computer

According to the help section on the Netflix website, Ultra HD resolutions are available on select Mac computers from 2018 or later that run macOS 11.0 Big Sur and are using the latest version of Safari.

Now, that could be a bit of an issue for some of you considering macOS 11.0 Big Sur isn’t officially at the moment. However, there is a beta version and if past releases are any indicator, Apple should be releasing Big Sur very soon. And sorry to all you fans of Chrome, Firefox, or Opera because these browsers are limited to 720p.

What about high dynamic range? I’m glad you asked, for that, Netflix only requires macOS Catalina 10.15.4 or later on a compatible Mac model featuring an HDR-capable display. You will also need to use the latest version of Safari.

Of course, this is also dependent on you subscribing to a plan that supports Ultra HD streaming and a connection speed of 25Mbps or higher.