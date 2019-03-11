How to take a screenshot of your Wear OS watch

We’ve all taken screenshot of our Android phones. The process is straightforward, often requiring a simple two-button shortcut or gesture. Taking a watch screenshot, however, gets a little more complicated. Wear OS lets us do it, but it might not all too obvious.

Not to worry. It may not be as simple as taking a screenshot on your phone but taking a grab of your Wear OS watch screen is not that complex.

Check out the steps below and you’ll be snapping away in no time.

We begin by installing the Wear OS app and move through just a few steps.

Open the Wear OS app on your phone Tap on the 3 dot menu in the top right corner Tap on Take screenshot of watch Wait for the notification to appear on your phone Select where you’d like to share or save your screenshot

While this is a fairly simple process there are some things worth noting. For starters, the watch screen will have to be active and not in ambient mode before it can send the watch screenshot to your phone. Watches typically have a short timeout period, so you’ll have to be quick to capture what’s on the screen.

There is also the issue that it doesn’t automatically save the image to your device in the same manner that a phone screenshot does. Instead, you’ll use the Android share menu and have a file manager with a save option, share it immediately, or upload to Google Photos.

Lastly, and this is a big one, every watch screenshot has the exact same name. If you’re saving them locally, you will run into an error when saving more than one screenshot. The only way around this is to rename every file manually before taking another.