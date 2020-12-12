How to use Watch Party on Hulu to stream videos together online

During the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve seen a lot of normal every day activities change. Some have changed for the near term, and some will be long lasting changes. One of the things we used to take for granted before COVID-19 hit was getting together to watch movies and TV with our friends and family.

Fortunately, many of the streaming services have stepped up with Watch Party features to allow us to stream together while apart. Some of the services that support this include Disney+, Hulu, and Prime Video. Today, we’ll look at how to start a Watch Party on Hulu so you can watch your favorite shows and movies with others.

First, you will both need to subscribe to either the ad-free or ad-supported version of Hulu. What happens if you pay for ad-free and your friend is on the ad-supported plan? In that case, the video will pause for the ad-free subscribers while ads play for the people with the ad-supported plan.

Also, it’s worth noting that Watch Party is only available for users 18 and over on the service, it doesn’t work on mobile at this time, and you’re limited to a total of eight viewers. Now, follow these simple steps below and get to binge-watching.

1. Open Hulu.com using the web browser on your computer.

2. Navigate to the Details page for the show or movie you’d like to watch.

3. Click on the Watch Party icon and select “start the party.”

4. Copy and share the Watch Party link with up to seven people.

5. Once everyone has joined, click “start party.”

That’s all it takes, now you can stream as much as you want and talk with each other using the embedded chatroom. Just remember, whoever you invite will have the ability to control playback of what you’re watching.