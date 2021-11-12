You might not realize it, but you need a second phone line for your mobile device. We can think of a number of reasons for you to consider getting one. Maybe you’ve been buying and selling items online in venues such as Craigslist. Or, perhaps you need to keep work and personal lines separate from one another.

Other reasons for a second phone line could include:

A throwaway number to use for signing up on websites and order forms

Profiles for websites like Tinder or Airbnb

A secondary line for specific contacts

A burner line because… well, we don’t wanna know

Maybe you already knew you wanted or needed a second line, but thought that it would be expensive or a pain in the butt. Not at all. We’ve got exactly what you’re looking for and it’s dirt cheap, too.

Ottawa-based Hushed App understands as well as anyone that there are real needs and concerns when it comes to phone numbers. Not everyone wants to give out their cell phone for things today, especially when it’s often our only line of communication. It’s a slippery slope to unwanted calls and unsolicited text messages.

Hushed has been in the game of secondary phone lines for some time now and has amassed some 5 million installs across Android alone.

It’s not just the phone number itself which makes Hushed compelling. In addition to calls, an account through Hushed also includes SMS, MMS, call forwarding, customized voice mail, and integration with Slack, Dropbox, and more. In other words, you can configure it to do all sorts of great things.

“But, wait, I already have a free app for texting. What’s the difference?” Indeed, while there are other free texting apps available in the Play Store, Hushed is a premium app that offers more features and comes with a better design and user interface. It’s like the Cadillac of Privacy Apps.

$20 for a Lifetime Plan!

AndroidGuys readers, however, can save a ton of money on a lifetime account. We’re able to offer you the goods for a one-time cost of $20. That’s it. No renewal costs, no extra charges down the road.

Included in the $20 plan are 6,000 SMS and 1,000 minutes of calls per year. That’s more than enough for something you’ll only use on an as-needed basis. But, if you need more, there are other options, too.

Get started right now!

Visit the AG Deals Store and you’ll find four options to choose from, all of which are lifetime plans. Remember, these are a one-time purchase and not annual charges!

6,000 SMS with 1,000 Minutes per Year – $19.99

7,000 SMS with 1,250 Minutes per Year – $29.99

9,000 SMS with 1,750 Minutes per Year – $39.99

12,500 SMS with 2,500 Minutes per Year – $59.99