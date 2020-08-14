You can still install Fortnite on Android; here’s how

With the recent removal of Fortnite on the Google Play Store, fans are worried about being able to play Fortnite on Android devices and receiving future updates.

There is good news on that front — you will have to revert to the original method of installing the game, but you will still get updates from Epic Games. Not only that, but you can continue playing on your favorite Android devices!

Until things are ironed out between Epic Games and Google, you’ll have to manually install Fortnite. Here’s how you’ll want to go about doing it.

Pre-requisite

Throughout the whole process, you have to keep the phone screen awake. Epic Games app doesn’t download in the background or if the screen is turned off.

Let’s Go!

Uninstall the Play Store version of the game completely. Simply find the app icon in your app drawer, long-press on it until you get the option to uninstall.

Once you have successfully uninstalled the Play Store version of Fortnite, open up https://fortnite.com/android on the web browser on the Android device you want to install the game on.

You will be prompted to download an APK file. While that is downloading, you can follow our guide on side-loading an app if you haven’t already as this is required to install the Epic Games app.

Once you have the Epic Games app installed, open it up and select Fortnite. This will download the latest version of the game for you.

Once the app is installed, you’ll need to start the game to finish off the installation.

Once the game is downloaded, you’ll have to sit through the installation of the game. Just tap on Launch and once again, leave your screen on. This is fairly quicker than the first download of the game.

Once you finish the installation, you’ll be taken to the main menu. Now you’re ready to play the game and start dropping in!

How do I update the game?

If you want to update the game, you can open up the Epic Games app and choose Fortnite, followed by tapping the Update button.

Alternatively, you may find that when you launch Fortnite you will have to tap the Update prompt where Launch is normally found.

The update will download and then install when you can press the Launch button replaced by the Update button.