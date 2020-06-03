How to remove content from Netflix ‘Continue Watching’ on your phone

Netflix is one of the world’s most popular streaming platforms, but the service can have its share of irritations. Take, for instance, removing content from your Continue Watching list.

In the past, removing Continue Watching has been a pain. You’d had to navigate through the back-end of the service to manually remove stuff you don’t want to be shown at the homepage.

Whether you just wanted to watch a single episode or one part of a movie, the rest of the media would be stapled to your Continue Watching, ruining your line-up of content arrangement.

Netflix has quietly rolled out a new feature that allows you to manually remove content from the line-up so that you no longer have to see that show or movie as an option for opening it once.

The feature is on the latest version of the smartphone app, and it immediately affects the homepage layout for your other devices, including desktop, smart TV, and tablets.

For Android Phones

Ensure you are on the latest version of Netflix from the Google Play Store.

Navigate to your Continue Watching list and below the title you wish to remove, look for three dots below its title.

Tap on the three dots and you’ll now see a new option of Remove from Row.

Tap on Remove From Row and you’ll get a confirmation box.

Once you tap on Yes, the content you chose will now be gone. This applies to TV shows, documentary, movies, and any other media you can access on Netflix. And the best part is that it automatically synchronizes across other platforms.

The new feature is especially handy if you’re looking to de-clutter your Continue Watching space. It is currently exclusive to smartphones; we weren’t able to replicate the process on the website or Windows 10 application. Hopefully, it gets added soon to the web experience.

Find the new feature useful? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.