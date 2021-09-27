If you pay close attention to smartphones and their specifications, you’ve surely seen quite a bit of emphasis around the mobile processor. As the brain that powers the overall experience, the chipset is largely responsible for many of the other features that come with your handset.

It’s the processor that determines the quality of screen, cameras, Wi-Fi speed, and other details found in your favorite phone. It’s even responsible for how fast you can charge your device.

Qualcomm, one of the leaders in the mobile processor space, has quite a large portfolio of CPUs, with products that speak to a wide user base.

Here, we’ll showcase some of the key reasons why the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor is so important. As 2021 draws to a close this is one of Qualcomm’s top units for mid-range handsets. It’s a great balance of performance, versatility, and efficiency.

While it won’t be an exhaustive look at the chip, it will help you get a better understanding as to the types of phones that can be built using the CPU.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 features

CPU Clock Speed : Up to 2.0GHz

: Up to 2.0GHz GPU : Qualcomm Adreno 619L GPU

: Qualcomm Adreno 619L GPU Maximum device display : FHD+ at 120Hz

: FHD+ at 120Hz Display features : HDR10

: HDR10 Wi-Fi : Wi-Fi 6 technology with support for 2.4GHz, 5GHz

: Wi-Fi 6 technology with support for 2.4GHz, 5GHz Camera : Dual Camera, MFNR, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 16 MP Single Camera, MFNR, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 32 MP Single Camera: Up to 192 MP

: Network Connectivity : 1.2 Gbps (LTE), 2.5 Gbps (5G)

: 1.2 Gbps (LTE), 2.5 Gbps (5G) Charging: Quick Charge 4+