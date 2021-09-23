If you pay close attention to smartphones and their specifications, you’ve surely seen quite a bit of emphasis around the mobile processor. As the brain that powers the overall experience, the chipset is largely responsible for many of the other features that come with your handset.

It’s the processor that determines the quality of screen, cameras, Wi-Fi speed, and other details found in your favorite phone. It’s even responsible for how fast you can charge your device.

Qualcomm, one of the leaders in the mobile processor space, has quite a large portfolio of CPUs, with products that speak to a wide user base.

Here, we’ll showcase some of the key reasons why the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor is so important. As 2021 draws to a close this is one of the premier models on the market, powering many a flagship experience.

While it won’t be an exhaustive look at the chip, it will help you get a better understanding as to the types of phones that can be built using the CPU.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 features

CPU Clock Speed : Up to 2.84GHz

: Up to 2.84GHz GPU : Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU

: Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU Maximum device display : 4K resolution at 60Hz, QHD+ resolution at 144Hz

: 4K resolution at 60Hz, QHD+ resolution at 144Hz Display features : HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10

: HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10 Wi-Fi : Wi-Fi 6 technology with support for 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz

: Wi-Fi 6 technology with support for 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz Fingerprint Sensor : Qualcomm 3D Sonic, Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max (In-Display)

: Qualcomm 3D Sonic, Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max (In-Display) Camera : Triple Image Signal Processor support with Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HEVC support Triple Camera, MFNR, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 28 MP Dual Camera, MFNR, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 64 MP Single Camera, MFNR, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 84 MP Single Camera: Up to 200 MP

: Triple Image Signal Processor support with Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HEVC support Network Connectivity : Up to 7.5Gbps (5G) 8 carriers (mmWave) 800 MHz bandwidth (mmWave) 200 MHz bandwidth (sub-6 GHz)

: Up to 7.5Gbps (5G) Charging: Quick Charge 5 (0-100% in less than 15 minutes) Qualcomm has also introduced a variation of the Snapdragon 888 in the form of the Snapdragon 888 Plus. The key difference being that the Snapdragon 888 Plus (888+) is able to run at speeds up to 3GHz. Other standout features for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 series include: Qualcomm® Smart Transmit™ technology

Qualcomm® Wideband Envelope Tracking

Qualcomm® AI-Enhanced Signal Boost adaptive antenna tuning

Qualcomm® 5G PowerSave