What’s the difference in Qualcomm Snapdragon processors? (Updated 08/2018)

Update 8/13/18: Added information on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and added the Snapdragon 670.

Qualcomm is one of the biggest names in mobile CPUs. If you’ve owned a flagship smartphone in the past five or so years, you’ve likely heard the term Snapdragon at some point.

Snapdragon is the moniker Qualcomm has adopted for the mobile arm of its processors. And while Qualcomm makes other mobile chips, Snapdragon is the one you want to keep your eye on.

The processor that governs a phone dictates a wide variety of compatible features. Processing speed, download/upload speed, camera resolution, connectivity standards, and charging are all dictated by the CPU. What this means is that a modern phone’s CPU – much like a computer’s motherboard – dictates the quality of its components.

Keep in mind that because a chip supports a technology does not necessarily mean that a phone comes with it. It simply means that the processor could, theoretically, handle such technology. For example, the new Snapdragon 845 supports the 801.11ad wireless standard, but no OEM makes a phone with that technology.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Overview

There are four main tiers of Snapdragon processors, each with its own set of features and focuses. For the purpose of this guide we have selected the most recent models, dating back to mid-2015.