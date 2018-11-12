How to control Roku with Google Assistant

Google Assistant is kinda everywhere as of late. We’ve seen Google heavily invested in the voice-enabled platform over the last few years and now they’ve partnered with Roku to where you can shout all your favorite commands at your connected TV. With a few short steps, we are going to show you how to make this new magic happen.

What’s it do?

Once enabled you should be able to control your Roku, or Roku TV, with commands like these:

“Hey Google, launch The Roku Channel on Roku”

“Hey Google, find documentaries on Roku”

“Hey Google, show me comedies on Roku”

“Hey Google, pause on Roku”

“Hey Google, turn on Roku”**

“Hey Google, turn up the volume on Roku”

“Hey Google, mute on Roku”

“Hey Google, change to channel 5.1 on Roku”

“Hey Google, switch to HDMI 2 on Roku”

How to turn it on?

This is a fairly quick fix from the Google Home App. Let’s open it up and get you going:

Open the Google Home app on your Android device.

Click “Set up or add.”

Tap “Set up device.”

Choose “Have something already set up?” just below the Works with Google header.

Find Roku under Manage Accounts.

Log into your Roku account.

Choose your local Roku device from your personal list.

Click done.

Now you should be all set to start using Google Assistant to control your Roku devices. It is worth mentioning that this only works with a single Roku unit. If you have multiple devices, you have to set one single streamer to be controlled via Assistant. This is also only available for the last 2 generation of devices or so. (All Roku TV models, Roku Express (3700X, 3900X), Roku Express+ (3710X, 3910X), Roku Streaming Stick (3600X, 3800X), Roku Streaming Stick+ (3810X), Roku 2 (4210X), Roku 3 (4200X, 4230X), Roku 4 (4400X), Roku Premiere (3920X,4620X), Roku Premiere+ (3921X,4630X), and Roku Ultra (4640X, 4660X, 4661X)