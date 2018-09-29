Saturday Savings: Massive discounts from Anker, Samsung, Huawei, and more

We are just weeks away from seeing a slew of new smartphones from the likes of Google, OnePlus and more. In the meantime, you’re likely looking for some great deals to jump on, and we’ve got you covered.
Fortunately, you don’t have to wait for Labor Day or Black Friday for some incredible savings. In fact, there are plenty of items on sale on a regular basis.
Whether you are looking for a phone from a big-name player or some accessories from a few lesser-known companies, there’s a lot to consider. That’s why we’re here.
We have gathered up a number of promotions, discounts, and other savings across a variety of categories.
Phones & Tablets
- Huawei Mate SE –
$249.99$229.99
- BLU Vivo XI+ –
$349.99$329.99
- UMIDIGI Z2 –
$299.99$284.99
- LG Stylo 4 –
$299.99$209.99
- Moto G6 Play –
$199.99$189.99
- Nokia 6.1 (2018) –
$269.99$229.00
- Moto X4 –
$249.99$229.99
- Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro –
$349.99$232.89
- Huawei Mediapad M3 Lite –
$249$199
- Lenovo Tab 4 –
$179.99$166.47
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
$549.99$499.99
Cables & Chargers
- CHOETECH Qi Wireless Charging Pad –
$14.99$4.99 w/ code J9YXNRAA
- Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 Cable –
$14.99$11.24 w/code ANKER846
- Anker 2-pack Dual Port Wall Charger –
$15.99$12.99
- Seneo 7.5W Fast Wireless Charging Pad –
$18.98$9.99
- RavPower 22000 Portable USB Type-C Charger –
$42.99$33.99
- RavPower 3-port 30W Multi-port Travel Charger –
$15.99$11.89
- Trianium Wireless Charging Pad –
$21.99$17.99
- TechMatte Fast Wireless Charging Stand –
$29.99$19.99
Other Mobile Accessories
- Tile Mate and Slim Combo 4-Pack –
$59.99$49.99
- Samsung Gear IconX – $134.95
- Roav Viva by Anker – $59.99 $36.99 w/ code ROAVVIV2
- Samsung 64GB MicroSD Card –
$22.99$15.99
- Samsung 128GB MicroSD Card –
$41.99$28.99
- Samsung 256GB MicroSD Card –
$119.99$72.99
General Tech & Gadgets
- Sylvania Smart+ Zigbee Smart Plug –
$24.99$14.99
- Eufy BoostIQ Robovac –
$229.99$179.99
- SanDisk Extreme 500GB Portable SSD –
$169.99$109.99
- SanDisk Cruzer 256GB USB Flash Drive –
$69.99$39.99
- Amazon Fire TV Stick w/ Alexa Remote –
$39.99$29.99
- Amazon Echo Show –
$229.99$129.99
Submit Your Deal
Do you have a deal you would like to see listed here? Please take a few moments to fill out this form and we’ll be happy to consider it for a future post.
Editor Note: On occasion, some of the links we use on our website are part of an affiliate network or program. Sales generated from purchases are used to help support the website and “keep the lights on”.