If you are someone whose workflow is mainly involved in working from a laptop or a PC, but you also receive a lot of messages and notifications on your phone which you need to handle as well, there is a simpler way to manage your workflow instead of constantly switching between your devices.

What if you could receive all your phone’s notifications, messages, and calls to your PC and manage and interact with them as well instead of just being able to view them? Your workflow wouldn’t be interrupted much and you can focus on working on a single device at a time.

Thankfully there is an Android app to do exactly that, to sync all your phone’s notifications, messages, and calls to your PC. You can also use this app to dismiss your notifications on your phone from your PC, reply to your messages and even perform supported actions.

Just follow the below steps to sync your phone notifications and your phone’s clipboard to your PC and manage your notifications and reply to your phone messages directly from your PC.

How to sync your phone notifications and clipboard to your PC

Step 1:

In order to sync the notifications and messages from your phone to your PC, you need to install an Android app called Crono on your Android phone and the corresponding Google Chrome extension on your PC.

Since the extension works directly from Chrome, you can use this on any PC irrespective of the base OS as long as it supports Google Chrome.

First, download and install the Crono Android app on your Android phone from the Google Play Store.

Once you have installed the app on your phone, install the Crono Google Chrome extension on your PC from the Chrome web store in your Google Chrome browser.

You can also install the Crono extension on other web browsers if they support Chrome extensions.

Step 2:

Once you have installed the Crono Android app and Chrome extension on both your phone and your PC, open the Crono app on your phone and use either your Google or your Facebook account to sign in to the app.

Step 3:

Once you have signed in to the app, you will now need to provide the app with permissions to access and read your notifications for syncing them with your PC, and you can also optionally allow the app to access your calendar events and reminders if you want them to be synced to your PC as well.

Step 4:

After providing the basic permissions, you will now need to scan the QR code from the Crono Chrome extension on your PC to connect the Android app with your PC.

To do this, first, click on the Crono extension on your Chrome browser and you will be redirected to the app settings page where the QR code will be displayed. Just use your Android phone to scan the QR code and your phone and your PC will now be connected.

Step 5:

Once the connection has been established, your phone’s notifications and messages will start automatically syncing with your PC.

By default the notifications from all the apps installed on your phone will be synced to your PC, however, you can exclude the apps you want by going to the Crono settings page and deselecting the apps from the app notifications page.

Step 6:

To view and manage all your phone’s notifications and messages, just click on the Crono extension icon on your Chrome browser and you would be taken to the Crono Dashboard.

From this page, you can not only view all your notifications, but you can also check your device’s current battery status, manage the app settings, set up a one-time password, and even ring your device in case you misplace it somewhere.

You can also pin your favorite apps so that notifications from these apps will always appear on top of others.

Step 7:

If you want to reply to a message or manage a notification you can either click on the notification from the drop-down menu of the extension or directly do it from the Crono dashboard. Since the notifications are synced between your devices, once you dismiss a notification or perform any action on your PC, it will be reflected in your phone as well.

You can also dismiss incoming calls from your PC from the Crono notification, however, it is not possible to attend incoming calls.

Step 8:

Besides syncing your notifications, the Crono app also can sync the clipboards between your devices. All you need to do is select the content you want to copy on your PC, right-click and then select the ‘copy to your device’s clipboard’ option from the pop-up menu and whatever the content you copied on your PC will now be synced to your phone.

You can also send and receive files between your devices using the Crono app. Just select the ‘send file’ option from the home screen on the app and select the files you want to send to proceed.

Feel free to let us know in the comments below if you have any questions about using the app or if you are facing any problems during the installation or the setup.