Get to Know: Total Wireless

Most consumers are familiar with the big-name wireless carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. Not nearly as many, though, are as well-versed when it comes to the topic of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO).

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

It might surprise you to know that companies such as MetroPCS, Boost Mobile, and Cricket Wireless operate on the T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T networks, respectively. These network operators license the towers and coverage from the tier-one providers and offer their own phones, rate plans, and customer service.

This time around, we turn the spotlight toward Total Wireless — a TracFone subsidiary.

About

Total Wireless sets itself apart from the competition by emphasizing multi-line plans while leveraging Verizon‘s highly regarded network coverage. In the beginning, Total Wireless only offered 3G service and was exclusive to Walmart.

Now approximately 3 years later, Total Wireless is full (4G LTE) speed ahead and more accessible.

Rate Plans

Total Wireless includes unlimited talk and text with all plans and enrollment into auto-refill would save subscribers 5% on their 30-day plan.

Single Line

$25.00 per month – No data (unlimited talk/text)

$35.00 per month – 5GB

Multi-Line

2 lines – $60 – 15GB (shared)

3 lines – $85 – 20GB (shared)

4 lines – $100 – 25GB (shared)

Devices

Phones from manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, LG, Alcatel, and ZTE are available for purchase online, along with retail options like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target. Customers can also bring devices they currently own, however it must be CDMA. If unsure, check compatibility with a Total Wireless SIM card.

Extras

Total Wireless offers a $10 global calling card that can be added to any plan. Users can place international calls from the U.S. or Puerto Rico. Rates vary.