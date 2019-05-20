Google has made the process of setting up a new Android device and transferring all your content to your new phone exponentially easier with recent versions of Android.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

This is a pretty pain-free process and can go a long way to ensuring your mobile experience is seamless. It’s not perfect, but it’s damn cool. In a related note, not all phones have the tools built in.

With the help of Google and multiple other useful Android apps, we’ll show you how to transfer all your data from your old phone to your new Android phone.

How to transfer all data from old phone to a new Android phone

With the help of Google and its cloud services, you can almost instantly restore most of your important data from your old Android device including apps, contacts, calendar entries, and events, your passwords. Even some of your device’s settings like WiFi passwords, sound profiles and other things can be migrated.

Transfer data using Google

This process will transfer data including app data, WiFi passwords, and contacts.

Step 1:

Open the settings app on your old Android phone and then go to the Backup and reset or the Backup and restore settings page based on your Android version and phone manufacturer.

Select the Backup my data from this page and then enable it if not already enabled.

Step 2:

To ensure that your data has been backed up successfully by Google, open the Google Drive app on your Android phone and then go to the Backups page by selecting the backups option from the left hamburger menu.

You can find a folder in this page with your device’s name and it will contain all the backed up files including app data, call logs, device settings, and even your SMS messages.

Make sure that the date on the backups folder is the most recent to ensure that all your data would be restored to the most recent version.

Step 3:

Now when you set up your new Android device, all you have to do is sign in using the same Google account you used for backing up your data and select the ‘Restore from backup’ option to restore all your data.

Google would also automatically download and install the apps installed on your old Android phone to your new one, based on your preference.

Transfer SMS messages and call logs

While Google has an option to backup your SMS messages and call logs it doesn’t work well and in most cases, the cloud option does not backup your messages properly. So, if you want to backup your SMS messages and call logs and then transfer it to your new Android device, just follow the below post.

Best Android backup apps to safely backup your data

The post contains a list of backup apps for Android which allows you to backup and transfer not only your messages and call logs but also your apps to your new Android phone.

Transfer media files

Media files including photos and videos might probably be the most valuable and perhaps the biggest files anyone might have in their Android phones. Fortunately, Google provides a quick and easy way to transfer all your photos and videos to your new Android phone.

Follow the below steps to easily transfer all the photos and videos from your old Android device to the new one.

Step 1:

Open the Google Photos app on your old Android phone and then select the device folders option from the left hamburger menu.

Step 2:

The device folders page will display all the folders in your device with photos or videos. Open the folders which you want to backup and transfer to your new Android phone and then enable the Backup and sync option at the top.

Step 3:

Once the photos and videos you have selected have finished backing up, just open the Google photos app on your new Android device and sign in with the same Google account you used on your old device.

You will now be able to view and download all the photos and videos you have backed up on your old device in your new Android device.

Transfer other files

Besides the photos and videos and the general data that were mentioned above, some people might have different file formats stored on their Android devices including PDF documents, local MP3 files or some personal data.

While you can use the conventional method of physically copying the data from your old Android phone to a computer using USB cable and then transferring the data from the computer to your new device, it is both time consuming and impractical.

You can transfer small document files or audio files by uploading it to cloud storage providers like Google Drive or One Drive from your old device and then downloading them to the new one. However, if you have a large number of files this might not be an ideal solution.

So, to transfer the files from your old Android phone to your new one, both wirelessly and as quick as possible, you can use wireless file sharing services like Shareit. Just follow the below steps to wirelessly transfer your files from your old phone to new one using Shareit.

Step 1:

Install the Shareit app on both your old and new Android phones.

Step 2:

Open the app on both the devices and then select the send option in the home page of the app in your old phone and the receive option on your new one.

Step 3:

In the next page on your old phone, you would be able to select the files or folders as a whole you want to transfer to your new phone.

You can transfer any kind of files using the Shareit app including documents, songs, videos, images, and even Android apps.

Step 4:

Once you have selected what files to send and clicked on the send button, the app will create a WiFi direct network between the sending and the receiving devices and will share the files as quick as possible.

You can access all the transferred files from the file manager on your new Android phone or using the supported apps.

If you have any questions or doubts regarding how to transfer a particular type of file from your old Android phone to a new one, feel free to let us know about your queries in the comments section below.