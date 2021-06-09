Advertisements
Cloud Storage
File storage in cloud. 3D computer icon isolated on white
Tips & Tools

/

What cloud storage options are available for photos in 2021?

You might have heard the news recently that Google Photos unlimited storage is going away and photos that you store from this point forward will count towards your total Google storage quota (which includes your Gmail and Google Drive data).

Even with that change, you probably still want to store your photos in the cloud. There are plenty of options to choose from but some are better than others.

Here are some options for you to consider for cloud storage, presented in a handy chart.

https://www.idrive.com/]
NameApp AvailabilityPricePhoto FeaturesBenefits
Google OneAndroid
iOS
Windows
On The Web		15GB – Free
100GB – $2 per month/$20 annually
200GB – $3 per month/$30 annually
2TB – $10 per month/$100 annually
10TB – $100 per month
20TB – $200 per month
30TB – $300 per month		Easy to Navigate
Organization by subject or location
Easy search
Photo Editing
Sharing
Creation of montages, collages, animations, and more
Photo books		Works across all Google Apps, including Google Drive
Can be shared with your family
24/7 Support
Can be paid for with your Google Play Balance
Google Play Points towards in-game credits, Google Play credit, or even donations to charities
Up to 40% off at hotels
Cash back at the Google Store, up to 10% for the 2TB plan
A VPN at the 2TB option or higher
Pro Sessions where Google tech support can help you learn more about Google Products if you have the 2TB plan or higher (currently only available in English)
Amazon Photos/
Amazon Drive		Fire OS
Android
iOS
Windows		5GB – Free with Amazon Account
Unlimited storage – Free with an Amazon Prime account (Still only 5GB video/file storage)
100GB Video/File – $2 per month
1TB – $7 per month
2TB – $12 per month		Photo Editing
Merchandise (Hardcopy, merch, and decor)
Image recognition search		Family Sharing
Document Storage
DropboxAndroid
iOS
Windows		2GB – Free
2TB -$12 per month/$120 per year
Family 2TB (Up to six users – $20 per month/$204 per year		No specific photo featuresSharing
Collaboration with Dropbox Paper
App Integrations
Security features such as password protections
BoxAndroid
iOS
Windows
Mac		10GB – Free
100GB – $14 per month/$120 per year		No specific photo featuresTwo factor authentication
aes-256 encrpytion
Admin Console
Integration with Office 365, Google Workspace, Adobe Creative Cloud
MegaAndroid
iOS
Windows
Mac
Linux		50GB – Free
400GB – $6.09 per month/$60.96 per year
2TB – $12.18 per month/$121.94 per year
8TB – $24.38 per month/$243.89 per year
16TB – $36.57 per month/$365.84 per year		No specific photo featuresEasy Sharing
Transfer Center
Open Source
End-to-End Encrypted
Secure Chat
BigMIND Home by
Zoolz		Android
iOS
Windows
Mac		1GB – free
100GB – $35.88 per year
Family
500GB – $83.88 per year
1TB – $155.88 per year		Image Discovery using AI
Smart filters search
Direct video streaming		Zoolz is a very experienced cloud service provider based on AWS
AES-256 Encryption
pCloudBrowser Extension
Android
iOS
Windows
Mac
Linux		500GB – $47.88 per year/$175 lifetime
2TB – $95.88 per year/$350 lifetime		Built-in video player
Video Streaming		Sharing
5 copies of files
AES-256, option for extra encryption
iDrive PhotosAndroid
iOS

Unlimited Photo Backup – $9.95/year

Currently available Promotion – $0.99 cents for the first year

Original resolution uploads

Sharing

Timeline view

Favorites Album

AES-256 Encryption
TresoritAndroid
iOS
Windows
Mac
Linux		500GB – $12.50 per month/$125.04 a year
2.5TB – $30 per month/$288 per year		No specific photo featuresSwitzerland-based company
End-to-end encryption
RSA-4096 encryption
DegooAndroid
iOS
Web		100GB – Free (Ad-supported, no zero-knowledge encryption)
500GB – $3 per month
10TB – $10 per month
Also available via
AndroidGuys Deals:
1TB – $50 lifetime
2TB – $60 lifetime
3TB – $70 lifetime
10TB – $100 lifetime
15TB – $130 lifetime
25TB – $200 lifetime
35TB – $250 lifetime
50TB – $300 lifetime
Two 10TB Plans – $160 lifetime

Photo compression
Direct Video Streaming
AI engine to highlight best photos		Zero-knowledge storage with end-to-end AES-256 Encryption
Unlimited File Size
SugarsyncAndroid
iOS
Windows
Mac		100GB – $7.49 per month
250GB – $9.99 per month
500GB – $18.95 per month		No specific photo featuresFile Sharing
AES-256 encryption
Easy restoration/rollbacks
OnedriveAndroid
iOS
Windows		5GB – Free
100GB – $2 per month
With Microsoft 365
1TB – $7 per month/$70 per year
Family(6TB for up to six people) – $10 per month/$100 per year		On This Day feature to see past photos
Photo scanning		Personal vault feature for extra file protection
Two-factor authentication
Verizon
(Carrier-specific)		Android
iOS
Windows
Mac		600GB Free with Do More Unlimited or Get More Unlimited or $5.99 per month
2TB – $14.99 per month
Unlimited – $20 per month		Cloud Storage
Search by Subject
Photo prints and other gifts		Sharing
AT&T (Carrier-specific)Android
iOS		500GB – $4.99 per month
2TB – $9.99 per month		Photo editingCan backup call logs and messages on some devices
StarchiveAndroid
iOS		Free – 21GB
100GB – $12.50 per month for up to 5 people or $24.50 per month for up to 50 people
Also available via AndroidGuys Deals:
100GB – $30 lifetime
500GB – $70 lifetime
1TB – $72.74 lifetime		RAW images/Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop files
Collections to group files and search
Tags and custom fields for searching
Import from social media
AI organization and search
In-built file previews		Sharing
Any types of files
AES-256 Encryption
Custom metadata editing and extraction
4syncAndroid
iOS
Windows		1TB – $17 per month/$100 per year
Also available via
AndroidGuys Deals:
1TB – $50 for a year		No specific photo featuresSharing
KoofrAndroid
iOS
Windows
Mac		Free – 2GB
100GB – $30 a year
250GB – $59 a year
1TB – $147 a year
2.5TB – $293 a year
10TB – $879 a year
Also available via
AndroidGuys Deals:
100GB – $30 lifetime
250GB – $60 lifetime
1TB – $169.99 lifetime		No specific photo featuresTwo step verification
Sharing
Support for Facebook or Chrome
Versioning and recovery
Integration with other cloud storage
ElephantDriveAndroid
iOS
Windows
Mac
Linux		Also available via
AndroidGuys Deals:
1TB – $38 for two years		No specific photo featuresAES-256 Encryption
NAS backup
Sharing
Recovery and restoration

 

Josiah Ward

AndroidGuys
Now in our 12th year, AndroidGuys provides readers with the latest news and rumors around the Android and smartphone space. Coverage also includes reviews, opinion pieces, and tools to get more from your devices.

Contact us: [email protected]
