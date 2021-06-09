What cloud storage options are available for photos in 2021?

You might have heard the news recently that Google Photos unlimited storage is going away and photos that you store from this point forward will count towards your total Google storage quota (which includes your Gmail and Google Drive data).
Even with that change, you probably still want to store your photos in the cloud. There are plenty of options to choose from but some are better than others.
Here are some options for you to consider for cloud storage, presented in a handy chart.
|Name
|App Availability
|Price
|Photo Features
|Benefits
|Google One
|Android
iOS
Windows
On The Web
|15GB – Free
100GB – $2 per month/$20 annually
200GB – $3 per month/$30 annually
2TB – $10 per month/$100 annually
10TB – $100 per month
20TB – $200 per month
30TB – $300 per month
|Easy to Navigate
Organization by subject or location
Easy search
Photo Editing
Sharing
Creation of montages, collages, animations, and more
Photo books
|Works across all Google Apps, including Google Drive
Can be shared with your family
24/7 Support
Can be paid for with your Google Play Balance
Google Play Points towards in-game credits, Google Play credit, or even donations to charities
Up to 40% off at hotels
Cash back at the Google Store, up to 10% for the 2TB plan
A VPN at the 2TB option or higher
Pro Sessions where Google tech support can help you learn more about Google Products if you have the 2TB plan or higher (currently only available in English)
|Amazon Photos/
Amazon Drive
|Fire OS
Android
iOS
Windows
|5GB – Free with Amazon Account
Unlimited storage – Free with an Amazon Prime account (Still only 5GB video/file storage)
100GB Video/File – $2 per month
1TB – $7 per month
2TB – $12 per month
|Photo Editing
Merchandise (Hardcopy, merch, and decor)
Image recognition search
|Family Sharing
Document Storage
|Dropbox
|Android
iOS
Windows
|2GB – Free
2TB -$12 per month/$120 per year
Family 2TB (Up to six users – $20 per month/$204 per year
|No specific photo features
|Sharing
Collaboration with Dropbox Paper
App Integrations
Security features such as password protections
|Box
|Android
iOS
Windows
Mac
|10GB – Free
100GB – $14 per month/$120 per year
|No specific photo features
|Two factor authentication
aes-256 encrpytion
Admin Console
Integration with Office 365, Google Workspace, Adobe Creative Cloud
|Mega
|Android
iOS
Windows
Mac
Linux
|50GB – Free
400GB – $6.09 per month/$60.96 per year
2TB – $12.18 per month/$121.94 per year
8TB – $24.38 per month/$243.89 per year
16TB – $36.57 per month/$365.84 per year
|No specific photo features
|Easy Sharing
Transfer Center
Open Source
End-to-End Encrypted
Secure Chat
|BigMIND Home by
Zoolz
|Android
iOS
Windows
Mac
|1GB – free
100GB – $35.88 per year
Family
500GB – $83.88 per year
1TB – $155.88 per year
|Image Discovery using AI
Smart filters search
Direct video streaming
|Zoolz is a very experienced cloud service provider based on AWS
AES-256 Encryption
|pCloud
|Browser Extension
Android
iOS
Windows
Mac
Linux
|500GB – $47.88 per year/$175 lifetime
2TB – $95.88 per year/$350 lifetime
|Built-in video player
Video Streaming
|Sharing
5 copies of files
AES-256, option for extra encryption
|iDrive Photos
|Android
iOS
Unlimited Photo Backup – $9.95/year
Currently available Promotion – $0.99 cents for the first year
Original resolution uploads
Sharing
Timeline view
Favorites Album
|AES-256 Encryption
|Tresorit
|Android
iOS
Windows
Mac
Linux
|500GB – $12.50 per month/$125.04 a year
2.5TB – $30 per month/$288 per year
|No specific photo features
|Switzerland-based company
End-to-end encryption
RSA-4096 encryption
|Degoo
|Android
iOS
Web
|100GB – Free (Ad-supported, no zero-knowledge encryption)
500GB – $3 per month
10TB – $10 per month
Also available via
AndroidGuys Deals:
1TB – $50 lifetime
2TB – $60 lifetime
3TB – $70 lifetime
10TB – $100 lifetime
15TB – $130 lifetime
25TB – $200 lifetime
35TB – $250 lifetime
50TB – $300 lifetime
Two 10TB Plans – $160 lifetime
|Photo compression
Direct Video Streaming
AI engine to highlight best photos
|Zero-knowledge storage with end-to-end AES-256 Encryption
Unlimited File Size
|Sugarsync
|Android
iOS
Windows
Mac
|100GB – $7.49 per month
250GB – $9.99 per month
500GB – $18.95 per month
|No specific photo features
|File Sharing
AES-256 encryption
Easy restoration/rollbacks
|Onedrive
|Android
iOS
Windows
|5GB – Free
100GB – $2 per month
With Microsoft 365
1TB – $7 per month/$70 per year
Family(6TB for up to six people) – $10 per month/$100 per year
|On This Day feature to see past photos
Photo scanning
|Personal vault feature for extra file protection
Two-factor authentication
|Verizon
(Carrier-specific)
|Android
iOS
Windows
Mac
|600GB Free with Do More Unlimited or Get More Unlimited or $5.99 per month
2TB – $14.99 per month
Unlimited – $20 per month
|Cloud Storage
Search by Subject
Photo prints and other gifts
|Sharing
|AT&T (Carrier-specific)
|Android
iOS
|500GB – $4.99 per month
2TB – $9.99 per month
|Photo editing
|Can backup call logs and messages on some devices
|Starchive
|Android
iOS
|Free – 21GB
100GB – $12.50 per month for up to 5 people or $24.50 per month for up to 50 people
Also available via AndroidGuys Deals:
100GB – $30 lifetime
500GB – $70 lifetime
1TB – $72.74 lifetime
|RAW images/Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop files
Collections to group files and search
Tags and custom fields for searching
Import from social media
AI organization and search
In-built file previews
|Sharing
Any types of files
AES-256 Encryption
Custom metadata editing and extraction
|4sync
|Android
iOS
Windows
|1TB – $17 per month/$100 per year
Also available via
AndroidGuys Deals:
1TB – $50 for a year
|No specific photo features
|Sharing
|Koofr
|Android
iOS
Windows
Mac
|Free – 2GB
100GB – $30 a year
250GB – $59 a year
1TB – $147 a year
2.5TB – $293 a year
10TB – $879 a year
Also available via
AndroidGuys Deals:
100GB – $30 lifetime
250GB – $60 lifetime
1TB – $169.99 lifetime
|No specific photo features
|Two step verification
Sharing
Support for Facebook or Chrome
Versioning and recovery
Integration with other cloud storage
|ElephantDrive
|Android
iOS
Windows
Mac
Linux
|Also available via
AndroidGuys Deals:
1TB – $38 for two years
|No specific photo features
|AES-256 Encryption
NAS backup
Sharing
Recovery and restoration