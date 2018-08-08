What is Android Go and which phones run it?

What is Android Go?

Anyone who is familiar with Google knows how they love rebranding, and Android Go is the next evolution of Google’s Android One program. Android Go’s main target is emerging markets such as India. Due to economic conditions, many people’s first experience with mobile technology will be a more affordable entry-level phone.

Google hopes to make this a more enjoyable experience by offering a separate lighter version of Android and their apps. The first version of Android Go is based on Android Oreo 8 and is intended to run on phones with as little as 512MB to 1GB of RAM and only 8GB of storage. That is a big difference between most of the flagship phones we are accustomed to using. In contrast flagship phones typically come with anywhere from 4 to 8GB of RAM and use up to 4 to 8 times as much storage.

To accommodate the lower specs found on Android Go phones Google has modified Android and their apps to use less space. An Android Go phone running Oreo will use nearly half as much storage space compared to a typical phone running Oreo.

Some of the other more important changes come from added features or changes in the Go versions of apps. For example, Chrome comes with data saver turned on by default, the YouTube Go app allows for users to download for offline viewing without a premium subscription, and the Go Files app provides a way to share files between phones.

They aren’t all positive changes however, some apps are missing features such as the Assistant Go app that does not allow for controlling smart home devices. Google is also hoping developers will jump on board making their own Go versions of apps with their Build for Billions initiative.

As you can see, Android Go is about more than just accommodating cheaper hardware. Google is also adapting to the mobile networks of other countries or the lack thereof. Where in some cases a reliable data connection may not be available or could come at a premium price.

What phones run Android Go

Alcatel 1X

Display : 5.3-inch IPS LCD display with 960 x 480 resolution

: 5.3-inch IPS LCD display with 960 x 480 resolution CPU : 1.3 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739

: 1.3 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 GPU : PowerVR GE8100 GPU

: PowerVR GE8100 GPU RAM : 1 GB

: 1 GB Storage : 16 GB built-in storage, expandable via microSD up to 32 GB

: 16 GB built-in storage, expandable via microSD up to 32 GB Camera : 8 MP rear camera, 5 MP front-facing camera

: 8 MP rear camera, 5 MP front-facing camera Battery : 2,460 mAh

: 2,460 mAh Operating System : Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

: Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) Dimensions :147.5 x 70.6 x 9.1 mm

:147.5 x 70.6 x 9.1 mm Weight: 151 grams

ASUS Zenfone Live L1

Display : 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1440 x 720 resolution

: 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1440 x 720 resolution CPU : 1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425

: 1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 RAM : 1 GB or 2 GB RAM

: 1 GB or 2 GB RAM Storage : 16 GB built-in storage, expandable via microSD up to 512 GB

: 16 GB built-in storage, expandable via microSD up to 512 GB Camera : 13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front-facing camera

: 13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front-facing camera Battery : 3,000 mAh

: 3,000 mAh Operating System : Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

: Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) Dimensions : 147.3 x 71.8 x 8.2 mm

: 147.3 x 71.8 x 8.2 mm Weight: 140g grams

General Mobile GM 8 Go

Display : 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1440 x 720 resolution

: 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1440 x 720 resolution CPU : 1.5 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739

: 1.5 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 RAM : 1 GB RAM

: 1 GB RAM Storage : 16 GB built-in storage, expandable via microSD up to 64 GB

: 16 GB built-in storage, expandable via microSD up to 64 GB Camera : 13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front-facing camera

: 13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front-facing camera Battery : 3,500 mAh

: 3,500 mAh Operating System : Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

: Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) Dimensions : 150 x 70.5 x 8.59 mm

: 150 x 70.5 x 8.59 mm Weight: 152 grams

Huawei Y3 (2018)

Display : 5-inch IPS LCD display with 854 x 480 resolution

: 5-inch IPS LCD display with 854 x 480 resolution CPU : 1.1 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737M

: 1.1 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737M GPU : Mali-T720MP2

: Mali-T720MP2 RAM : 1 GB

: 1 GB Storage : 8 GB built-in storage, expandable via microSD up to 128 GB

: 8 GB built-in storage, expandable via microSD up to 128 GB Camera : 8 MP rear camera, 2 MP front-facing camera

: 8 MP rear camera, 2 MP front-facing camera Battery : 2,280 mAh

: 2,280 mAh Operating system : Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

: Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) Dimensions : 145.1 x 73.7 x 9.5 mm

: 145.1 x 73.7 x 9.5 mm Weight: 175 grams

Lava Z50

Display : 4.5-inch IPS LCD display with 854 x 480 resolution

: 4.5-inch IPS LCD display with 854 x 480 resolution CPU : 1.1 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737M

: 1.1 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737M GPU : Mali-T720MP2

: Mali-T720MP2 RAM : 1 GB

: 1 GB Storage : 8 GB built-in storage, expandable via microSD up to 64 GB

: 8 GB built-in storage, expandable via microSD up to 64 GB Camera : 5 MP rear camera, 5 MP front-facing camera

: 5 MP rear camera, 5 MP front-facing camera Battery : 2,000 mAh

: 2,000 mAh Operating system : Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

: Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) Dimension : 135 x 66.6 x 9.7 mm

: 135 x 66.6 x 9.7 mm Weight: 140 grams

Micromax Bharat Go

Display : 4.5-inch IPS LCD display with 854 x 480 resolution

: 4.5-inch IPS LCD display with 854 x 480 resolution CPU : 1.1 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737M

: 1.1 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737M GPU : Mali-T720MP2

: Mali-T720MP2 RAM : 1 GB

: 1 GB Storage : 8 GB built-in storage, expandable via microSD up to 64 GB

: 8 GB built-in storage, expandable via microSD up to 64 GB Camera : 5 MP rear camera, 5 MP front-facing camera

: 5 MP rear camera, 5 MP front-facing camera Battery : 2,000 mAh

: 2,000 mAh Operating system : Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

: Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) Dimensions : 135 x 66.6 x 9.7 mm

: 135 x 66.6 x 9.7 mm Weight: 140 grams

Moto e5 play Go Edition

Display : 5.3-inch LCD display with 960 x 480 resolution

: 5.3-inch LCD display with 960 x 480 resolution CPU : 1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425

: 1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 GPU : Adreno 308

: Adreno 308 RAM : 1 GB

: 1 GB Storage : 16 GB built-in storage, expandable via microSD up to 128 GB

: 16 GB built-in storage, expandable via microSD up to 128 GB Camera : 8 MP rear camera, 5 MP front-facing camera w/ flash

: 8 MP rear camera, 5 MP front-facing camera w/ flash Battery : 2,100 mAh

: 2,100 mAh Biometrics : Fingerprint scanner

: Fingerprint scanner Operating system : Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

: Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) Dimensions : 147.88 x 71.2 x 9.19 mm

: 147.88 x 71.2 x 9.19 mm Weight: 145 grams

Nokia 1

Display : 4.5-inch IPS LCD display with 854 x 480 resolution

: 4.5-inch IPS LCD display with 854 x 480 resolution CPU : 1.1 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737M

: 1.1 GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737M GPU : Mali-T720MP2

: Mali-T720MP2 RAM : 1 GB

: 1 GB Storage : 8 GB built-in storage, expandable via microSD up to 128 GB

: 8 GB built-in storage, expandable via microSD up to 128 GB Camera : 5 MP rear camera, 2 MP front-facing camera

: 5 MP rear camera, 2 MP front-facing camera Battery : 2,150 mAh

: 2,150 mAh Operating system : Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

: Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) Dimensions: 133.6 x 67.8 x 9.5mm

ZTE Tempo Go