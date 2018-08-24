Purchasing a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 today? Look here first for the best deals

The Korean smartphone giant unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 earlier this month, to much fanfare. As always, the Note 9 takes everything Sammy learned from the S9 and S9 Plus and crammed it into a larger-profile phablet, complete with improved S-pen.

If you want the latest and greatest from Samsung, this is the place to be – but it’ll cost you a very pretty penny.

Samsung added a few interesting features to the Note series this time around, including an enhanced 4,000mAh battery, water-cooling, and a new, smart S-Pen that uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to add new functionality to the previously “dumb” pen.

Other features are more standard, including 6.4″ Infinity Display, Snapdragon 845 processor, and either 6/128GB or 8/512GB RAM/ROM, depending on the model you choose.

How to buy, you ask? Let’s take a look.

While Samsung did offer some pretty nice pre-order bonuses, those are now over. Early adopters were able to choose from either a Fortnite pack worth about $150 or a pair of AKG earphones.

But, if you didn’t get in on the pre-order, you’re not out of luck. Samsung is still sweetening the deal if you pick up the device directly from the manufacturer. Right now, you will be rewarded with a free Duo wireless charger plus any Note 9 cover of your choice. For a $99, you can get both of these, plus the 2018 IconX truly wireless earbuds. That’s a 50% savings on Samsung’s wireless audio solution.

Verizon is currently running one of the best promotions out there. When you pick up one Samsung Galaxy Note 9, you can get a second for free. The free device comes in the form of 24 bill statement credits of $41.66 that are automatically applied to your bill. You don’t have to trade in a phone, add a line, or any of that. Just get two phones and pay for one. Not bad.

AT&T’s deal is a lot like Verizon’s. You can currently get a FREE Samsung Galaxy Note 9 when you purchase one. You recieve the bill credits over a 30-month period and must have service that costs more than $65 a month after credits and discounts.

Unfortunately, to get this deal, you’ll need to add a new line of service. Also, if you’re interested in this deal, you’ll need to act fast. This offer only lasts until 8/30/18.

T-Mobile was the first of the major carriers to advertise a trade-in deal for the Note 9, offering up to 50% off if you trade in an eligible Samsung Galaxy Device. These devices range from the S8+ down to the S5, with a couple of the lower, entry-level Galaxy devices thrown in there for good measure. If you’re a faithful Samsung follower and T-Mobile customer, this may work out well for you since you don’t need to add a line.

Something to note, T-Mobile is asking some customers that are newer to the service or who don’t have the best credit to plop down a tidy $280 at the time of purchase. While this is a huge lump sum to ask for up front, it does drop the monthly equipment installment payment down from around $41 advertised at other carriers to $30 a month.

Sprint has its own Note 9 deal happening now, but we have to say its the least enticing of the big four carriers. Currently, you can get 50% off your Samsung Galaxy Note 9 but you must purchase the device on Sprint’s Flex lease plan and add a new line of service.

US Cellular is not currently offering any deals on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. You can get the base mode Note 9 for $33/month for 30 months or the 512 GB version for $41.64/month for 30 months.

