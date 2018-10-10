When and where you can buy the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Google took to the stage unveiling their much-leaked Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones today in New York City. Thanks to all of the leaks we were already aware of almost everything there is to know about both of these phones.

A Little About the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

In case you’re in need of a refresher the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are both packing a Snapdragon 845, 4GB of RAM, come with either 64GB or 128GB of storage, include a 12MP rear camera with dual 8MP cameras on the front, and are launching with Android 9 Pie.

Where the two phones differ comes down mostly to the size of the screen and battery. The Pixel 3 offers a 5.5-inch display with stereo front-facing speakers. While the Pixel 3 XL has a larger 6.2-inch display with an obnoxiously large notch but also includes stereo front-facing speakers. Due to the size difference between the screens, it is only natural the Pixel 3 contains a smaller 2915mAh battery and the Pixel 3 XL features a larger 3430mAh battery.

If you’d like to know more about either of these phones have a look at our article on the official launch of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Where to Buy the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Project Fi

Project Fi is one of two carriers that sells the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL directly. The 64 GB Pixel 3 starts at $799 and 64GB Pixel 3 XL starts at $899. You will need to add another $100 to both if you want to jump up to the 128GB model. Both models come in Just Black, Clearly White, and Not Pink. Pre-orders are available starting today.

Promos

With the purchase of a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL from Project Fi and activation of a new line, you will receive a $799 credit.

Verizon

Pre-order for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are available right now from Verizon. The 64GB Pixel 3 will start at $33.33 per month for 24 months or $799.99 total. While the 128GB Pixel 3 will start at $37.49 per month for 24 months or $899.99 total.

The 64GB Pixel 3 XL starts at $38.74 for 24 months or $929.99 total. While the 128GB Pixel 3 XL starts at $42.91 or 1029.99 total. Both will be available in Just Black, Clearly White, and Not Pink and can be found in stores beginning on October 18.

Promos

For a limited time, Verizon is running a buy one get one deal on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. When you purchase one of the new Pixel 3 phones and add a new line of service you will receive a 64GB Pixel 3 for free or $799 off any other Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL phone.

Verizon is also offering a free Pixel Stand if you purchase through the My Verizon app on October 9.

Unlocked

Both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL can be bought unlocked directly from Google and will work on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and associated MVNOs. If the full price is a little steep for you then you have the option to finance through Google and you can also trade in an old phone for a discount.

The 64GB Pixel 3 will start at $799 or $33.29 per month with Google Store financing. The 128GB Pixel 3 will set you back $899 or $37.46 per month if financed through the Google Store.

The 64GB Pixel 3 XL starts at $899 or $34.46 per month with Google Store financing. While the 128GB Pixel 3 XL costs $999 or $41.63 per month if financed through the Google Store.

Pre-orders have already begun and you can choose between all three colors including Just Black, Clearly White, and Not Pink.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL