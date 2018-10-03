When and where to buy the LG V40 ThinQ

LG announced their brand new V40 ThinQ with 5 cameras today. Following the tradition of previous V series phones, the V40 puts photography and videography at the forefront. The LG V40 uses all three cameras on the back to take three photos simultaneously. Whether you want a super wide shot, traditional view, or a 2X zoom the choice is yours.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

LG also shows off their latest display technology with a 6.4-inch OLED screen debuting the notch for the first time on the V series. While the DTS-X 3D surround sound with Boom Box Speakers ensures loud immersive audio while watching videos or listening to music. For more details check out the LG V40 announcement.

Read More: Hot Take: What is LG doing the V40 ThinQ

AT&T

AT&T customers will be able to pre-order the LG V40 ThinQ starting on October 12 for $31.67 through AT&T Next for 30 months with eligible service. However, you won’t be able to get your hands on one officially until October 19.

Shop AT&T

Sprint

Beginning October 19 the LG V40 will be available for $20 a month with Sprint Flex Lease. This promotion adds up to a savings of $360 over an 18 month period and will be available for a limited time at all Sprint stores, www.sprint.com, and 1-800-SPRINT1.

Shop Sprint

T-Mobile

The giga-bit class LG V40 ThinQ is the 18th 600MHz capable phone to be released on T-Mobile. It includes several speed boosting technologies such as 4×4 MIMO, carrier aggregation, 256 QAM, and License Assisted Access.

Pre-orders will begin on October 12 online and available in stores on October 19. You’ll be able to pick it up starting at $30 a month for 24 months on the T-Mobile Equipment Installment Plan after a $200 down payment.

Shop T-Mobile

Verizon

Verizon has two great deals for those looking to get their hands on the new LG V40 ThinQ. The first will save you $200 when you purchase using Verizon device payment. While the second deal increases the discount to $300 when you switch to Verizon or add a new line when trading in your old phone.

Pre-orders start October 11 and if you order before October 17 you’ll be treated to a 256GB Sandisk microSD card, a DJI OSMOS Mobile 2 Gimbal, and be enrolled into the LG Second Year Promise program.

Shop Verizon