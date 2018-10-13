Pick up some new gear from the likes of Skagen, TaoTronics and more

In the past week, we have seen quite a few new products unveiled, and we still have a few weeks left of #phonepocalypse. To help tide us over in between all of these announcements, you’re likely going to want some accessories to go along with them.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The Weekend Recommender is our chance to share some of the better tech items that have recently crossed our path. What you’ll find below are a few products that we’ve spent time with over the last few weeks which deserve special recognition. Who knows? Maybe your next favorite thing is listed here!

Solo NY Elite Backpack

In our last edition of Weekend Recommender, we featured the Solo NY Altitude backpack. This time around, we are featuring another backpack with the Solo NY Elite.

On the outside, this looks like just your run of the mill backpack with a few pockets. However, once you start exploring the bag, you’ll realize this is so much more.

Sure, there’s a pocket for your laptop, (up to 17.3-inches), and there is are some outer pockets to slide smaller items in. But the real story comes after you get to the main compartment and the secondary compartment.

At the bottom of the Elite Backpack, you will find a bottom compartment designed to hold either your shoes or some clothes. There is an included organizer that allows you to create a more sturdy bottom in case you need some extra space.

The best part is that there is still loads of room to keep all of your possessions inside. The Solo Elite NY Backpack is just $79.99 and you can pick one up for yourself today.

Skagen Falster

Earlier this year, renowned watchmaker decided to jump on the Wear OS train with the Skagen Falster. The Falster debuted at CES 2018 and sported a much sleeker design than other comparable smartwatches.

The casing measures in at 42mm while the strip size comes in at 20mm. Skagen includes 4GB of onboard storage to go along with the 300mAh battery.

Speaking of the battery, Skagen included quick charging, making it possible to charge back up to 100% in just 2-hours. A nice touch was the inclusion of the IP67 water resistance rating, which ensures that you can submerge the Falster in 3-feet of water for up to 3 hours.

While the casing is made of Stainless Steel, Skagen offers Mesh or Leather bands. Currently, you can snag one of these for just $199 with Prime shipping.

TaoTronics

The great thing about the headphones market is that there are so many different options. The Bluetooth headphone market is also continuing to expand with an array of products.

TaoTronics is a company that we’ve featured here at AndroidGuys before, and they have a new set of Bluetooth headphones. The TaoTronics TT-BH042 is a bit more special than the rest for two reasons; noise-canceling and price.

These headphones sport Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and have been working pretty darn well in our time with them. This is combined with the 8-hours of battery life with ANC enabled, or 16-hours without ANC.

One downside is that these headphones aren’t traditional in the matter that there’s actually a neckband. In our usage, we didn’t really find this too annoying, but if you have an earbud hanging out, be careful to not get it caught on anything.

Now for the price: $45.99. This is an absolutely bonkers price for what you’re getting with the long-lasting battery and Active Noise Canceling. If you’re in the market for Bluetooth headphones, we can’t recommend these enough.

CHOETECH Fast Wireless Charging Stand

If you’re looking for a more permanent, or home-based solution, this is what you’ll want to consider.

There are two coils inside the unit so it more easily connects to your phone, making it quicker and easier to get started with a charge. Whether landscape or portrait, the stand is sure to recognize your phone quickly.

There are two coils inside the unit so it more easily connects to your phone, making it quicker and easier to get started with a charge. Whether landscape or portrait, the stand is sure to recognize your phone quickly.

Underneath you will locate four anti-slip rubber feet which ensure the charger isn’t slipping and sliding all over your desk. Additionally, a rubber pad meets the bottom of your phone, providing both padding and stability.

The charging stand holds your phone at a great angle which allows for reading or checking notifications with a quick glance. It’s a great accessory to have on your kitchen counter or nightstand.

Like other CHOETECH products, this one’s backed by an 18-month guarantee and 30-day return policy. Purchase one for about $18 from Amazon.

JLAB Epic Air Elite

Truly wireless earbuds are all the rage today. You can go grab a cheap pair on Amazon for a few bucks, or you can invest in something you plan on keeping for a while. JLAB recently introduced its Epic Air Elite and we’re really pleased with them during our testing.

First and foremost, these are fantastic workout earbuds. They have built-in wings that go behind your ears and make sure they’ll never fall out. We also love the IP55 rating that ensures the swear from your workout won’t ruin them. This is an important feature that many earbuds overlook.

If you love pumping bass during your workouts, you’re going to love these too. The bass THUMPS harder than any other truly wireless earbuds we’ve used. Sure, the bass can get a bit muddy but when you’re powering through that last mile, these can help push you through. We found the highs a little less detailed than we like, but they aren’t piercing, so that’s a plus too. These are also the loudest truly wireless earbuds we’ve ever listened too and could never comfortably listen to them above 50% volume.

Finally, the battery case. It’s one of the best out there right now. The earbuds are rated at 6 hours and the case can get you an additional 32 hours. Not only that, but it has both USB in and out ports so you can charge up other devices with the included USB cable that wraps around the case. It’s a fantastic design.

You can grab the JLAB Epic Air Elite for $150 from JLAB or Amazon.