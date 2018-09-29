Grab new tech from Solo NY, TENVIS, Samson, Handle Plus

It’s a really interesting time of year for smartphone fans. If you’re an early adopter of tech, the next couple of weeks will be a lot of fun. With multiple flagship handsets on the horizon, we’ll definitely be watching closely.

Now is also a great time to consider new gadgets to enhance the phone experience. You’ll surely want to pair that upcoming device with some accessories, right?

The Weekend Recommender is our chance to share some of the better tech items that have recently crossed our path. What you’ll find below are five products that we’ve spent time with over the last few weeks which deserve special recognition. Who knows? Maybe your next favorite thing is listed here!

Solo NY Altitude Backpack

What kind of backpack would Silent Snake wear? Assuming, of course, he were ever caught with one. We suspect it would be something exactly like the Altitude from Solo NY.

It’s got a tactical look and there’s tons of pockets and pouches for gear. Like, think of a number that you’d expect to see in a backpack and then double it. If you’re the type of person who often lugs around cables, chargers, papers, laptops, phones, tablets, and stuff, this is one to consider.

There are obvious pockets and spots for the bigger items and they’re all easily accessible. Flip up here or unzip there and you’ll have compartments for so many other things. It’s big enough to hold a 17.3-inch laptop or any 2-in-1 you’ll have on hand.

The review unit we received was black and grey; however, there are other options to choose from, too. The best part? It’s backed by a five-year warranty. Order yours for about $80 from Solo NY.

TENVIS Wireless Network Camera

If keeping a remote eye on your home or office is a concern, you’ve probably considered some form of wireless camera. The problem? It’s often expensive, particularly when you start to add multiple units.

The TENVIS option runs less than $40 and provides many of the features you need. A 6’5″ cord gives you flexibility and plenty of distance between the camera and a wall outlet.

The two-way audio lets you communicate with the camera using your smartphone. So, feel free to check on whether or not the homework and chores are being done and, if not, why.

Should you wish to use it as a security camera you can enable the motion detection and alerts. This way it starts recording whenever someone is captured on camera. You’ll get notifications via email or pushed through your phone no matter where you happen to be. The infrared LEDs kick on in the evening and ensure you don’t miss anything because it’s night time.

The mobile app gives control over shooting angles, allowing for both panning and tilting. Should your subject move you can follow along in real time. Want to snap pictures and 720p videos? Toss in a microSD card and capture them for long term, posterity, or proof. Available at Amazon for around $38.

Samson Go Mic Mobile

Given that phones have such great cameras and storage capabilities, it makes sense that a lot of people are using them for video logging, or vlogging. Whether it’s a few minutes on Instagram or full-on YouTube broadcasts or anything in between, anyone can have their voice heard.

To do so, though, you need a good microphone. Samson makes a great combination kit (Go Mic Mobile) that’s perfect for aspiring video stars. Designed with work in tandem with your phone, it also mounts on a tablet, tripod, or digital camera.

Included in the bundle is a wireless handheld microphone and receiver, as well as cables to connect to your devices. The receiver offers analog output, digital audio output, mixed mono/split stereo selector, and a rechargeable lithium ion battery good for up to 13 hours.

The removable bracket arms and smartphone locking screw ensure you can find the right fit and that things don’t fall apart in the field. Purchase your Go Mic Mobile kit from Amazon for about $200.

Handle Plus

Using a phone with one hand can be problematic, can’t it? It’s pretty tough with such large screens to both hold and reach the edges of the display with the same hand. There’s great tech you can get to make things easier on the phone. Indeed, there’s also stuff for your tablet, too.

The Handle Plus is an accessory that be instantly attached and detached, adding a number of helpful features to your table. Use it to hold your tablet without pinching it, setting the weight to a more comfortable reading position. Or, grab it as a handle and carry it around.

Our favorite part of the Handle Plus is how versatile it is a kickstand. Rotate it 360 degrees and set your tablet up in portrait or landscape mode, regardless of where your buttons are located.

This isn’t the first accessory of its type, but it’s one of the better ones we’ve seen. It’s the sort of thing that works on any model of Android tablet, iPad, or Fire HD. A Kickstarter campaign gets underway from October 2nd; the early bird backers will be able to buy Handle Plus from $50 per piece. The regular price on Kickstarter will be $80 and the MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price) will be $99.