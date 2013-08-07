LG formally unveils cutting-edge G2

LG officially announced the Android-powered G2 smartphone today, tapping with a global release over the next eight weeks. The specs fall right in line with all of the rumors that led up to the unveiling and include a quad-core Snapdragon 800 CPU, a 5.2-inch IPS 1080p display, 13-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilization, and 2GB RAM.

[blockquote align=”center” variation=”hotpink”]The LG G2 will be offered at all four major carriers in the United States[/blockquote]

In terms of sheer hardware, the G2 is a force to be reckoned with; the first Snapdragon 800 smartphone is a quad-core monster at 2.3GHz. But, like we’ve learned with devices like the Moto X, it’s not all about the hardware any more. Software has to innovate and the user experience needs to feel great. LG understands this very well.

Powered by Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean, the G2 features a number of LG customizations that go beyond the look of the home screen. From the way you answer your phone or power on the screen to how it behaves when you hand it to another user, it’s built with an eye on experience.

Key UI Details

Answer Me — Automatically answers the call after lowering the ringtone when the phone is raised to one’s ear.

Plug & Pop — Recommends options or related features to choose from when the earphone or USB cable is detected.

Text Link — Allows information embedded in text messages to be selected and easily saved in a memo or calendar and searched on a map or the internet.

QuickRemote — Not only can LG G2 be used to remotely control popular home entertainment devices, it can also learn from conventional remotes and be customized to operate multiple devices with flexible layouts and keys.

Slide Aside — Enables easier multitasking by simply “sliding” open apps off to the side using a three-finger swipe.

Guest Mode — Protects owner’s privacy by displaying only pre-selected apps when guests access the phone with a secondary unlock pattern.

Availability

The G2 will be offered across 130 wireless carriers in the next eight weeks starting with South Korea and then North America, Europe and other key markets. Look for the G2 in black or white color options; pricing and exact time frames will be announced with various carriers in due time. T-Mobile was only too anxious to pledge support for the G2, shooting out an email ahead of the actual device reveal.

Key hardware for the G2: