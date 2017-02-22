Learn how to make Android apps faster with these 5 tools

Have you ever thought about building a mobile app for your business, product, blog or service? If you’ve had no experience, you’ll likely want to make it quick and light, meaning pre-made solutions to do it in a matter of hours, not months. Can it be done? It’s absolutely possible; you can quickly invade the mobile market and get your slice of the pie.

We’ve assembled a list of top 5 Android development tools to help you craft your mobile app quickly, on a budget and even without any coding skill. And by the way, the majority of these platforms allow to design not exclusively Android mobile apps, but also for iOS, Windows Phone, and Blackberry. Also, be sure to check out The App Solutions, app development company, on how you can build your own mobile app on your own.

How to make Android apps faster

TheAppBuilder

TheAppBuilder has a range of app types to offer, which will satisfy the needs of clients and businesses, employees and eventual visitors, etc. This service differs from all others by its’ curious approach, in fact, two of them available.

You can build your app with the online toolkit or take a training, which will lead you through the entire process and help build the structure of the app and fill it with the appropriate content initially. Customizing your app with your own brand style is also possible with this engine, as well as personal accounts and groups.

What’s even better is that updating the structure of the app and its content is continuously available even after mobile app’s actual release – quick update publish within 60 sec after submitting changes. Writing Android applications with this tool feels mobile by all means, doesn’t it?

Good Barber

This platform specializes in making Android applications, as well as ones for iOS. Like others found in this list, the tool doesn’t require any coding at the same time allowing you to take control of every component of your app. A wide chain of design templates, icons and fonts allow building Android app from scratch.

On top of that, you get a free mobile version of your website with a ready-to-go mobile app.

Basically, every change you do in the process of designing your mobile app will be visible to you on screen immediately. Decide on the most attractive look of the push-notifications, make the structure of the app more organized by adding sections of content like photos, videos, and sounds or any others by choice, enable commenting and adding content functions to engage your users and make them contributors.

Appery.io

This cloud-based platform is another easy way to build Android apps (also provides iOS and Windows app development tools). This is literally a one-stop-shop for building your app, available online – so nothing to download or install here.

Drag and drop approach is really cool for using a visual editor of Appery.io. Connection to any API, cloud databases, and backend solutions are very handy in this option.

Moreover, select powerful and useful functions out of the available in Appery plugin catalog, or craft the app solutions by yourself to embed into your software. We consider Appery.io one of the easy Android app development tools.

Appy Pie

Apply Pie is also a software to create apps for Android. This cloud app builder lets users without particular programming knowledge craft sharp mobile apps for Android, iOS, and Windows. The same drag and drop technology helps create the app with a bright UX/UI fast and get your HTML-5-based hybrid application downloaded. It’s going to work with all platforms including Blackberry.

You can easily integrate social media buttons, any audio or video content, blogs, etc. Also, send push notifications to your audience, check analytics, apply ads monetization and even add appointment scheduler – literally most of the features available in the native mobile applications.

AppMachine

AppMachine is a rather effortless program to develop Android apps (iOS too as usual). With this Android app development toolkit a unique navigation logic can be built, all colors, styles, fonts and icons, too. Drag, drop and preview the progress; all of this is based on building blocks with a range of available features.

Additionally, you can also test your app and observe the changes from different devices. This tool will also help you publish the ready-to-go software, promote it and analyze the user data. So basically, if you want to get to Google Play, it’s a nice one-stop-shop, too.

This wraps up our ultimate list of best Android development software. Try out a couple of these dev tools for Android, choose the one you like the most, and enjoy building a mobile app without any coding. Should be much fun!