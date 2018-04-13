Retouch Me review: a photo correction service for those with no photo editing skills

How many times have you snapped a selfie and, upon seeing the result, found yourself wishing you had more hair volume or that you were skinnier? These imperfections can be easily adjusted using professional editing programs like Photoshop. But what do you do if you don’t know Photoshop? You ask a friend… or you can install an app to help you with editing.

These days, there’s an app for everything. So why shouldn’t there be one for getting flawless photos and selfies? Enter Retouch Me, a photo correction service which puts you in direct contact with trained designers, who are available at any hour of the day and night.

Setup

Setting up the app is pretty simple. Just grab it from the Google Play Store and install it on your Android device. The app is free to download, but if you want to get your photos and selfies retouched you will have to pay cash.

Once you fire up the app, you’re prompted to pick a photo you want to get retouched (or to take a new one).

Select an image and start tapping on the adjustments you want the designer to do to them. Options are grouped into two categories: Body and Face.

You can pick from numerous options including:

Slimmer waist

Flat stomach

Remove fat folds

Remove skin flaws

Longer legs

Thinner arms

Remove tattoos

Iron clothes

Remove pimples

Whiten teeth

Enlarge eyes

Enlarge lips and many more

But to get your photo retouched you need stars. To see your star balance, check the bottom left of the screen.

How do you get stars? Well, you’ll have to purchase them using real money. 20 starts cost $1, while purchasing 80 will take you back with $3.99. If you want to go big, you also have the option of buying up to 3000 stars.

You can also earn stars (or credits). You can watch an ad for one star or like RetouchMe on Facebook or Instagram for five stars each. Writing a review on Google Play will get you an additional 10 credits.

Once you stocked up on stars, pick the retouches you want to apply to your photo. For example, a nose correction, ear reduction or lips enlargement will cost you 10 stars.

Smoothing the skin takes more effort so it will take you back with 20 stars. But the majority of options cost 5 or 10 stars.

After you decide on the retouches you want to be applied, you simply tap the Send to Designer button in the upper right corner and wait. It takes up to an hour before you get the edited photo back.

So, how are the results? In my experience, they were ok, but nothing out of the ordinary. I sent in a few pics and asked the app to smooth my skin, remove a pimple and add more volume to my hair.

While the designer who retouched my image(s) did everything I asked for, it’s nothing I couldn’t have done myself using a photo app like AirBrush.

For another image, I requested a bosom enlargement, as well as a tan. As you can see below, the retouches are a bit awkward.

Once you get the results back, you can easily compare the old and new image to be able to see the differences more clearly. You can also rate the designer who retouched your photo and opt to have the RetouchMe logo on your pic.

From the same window, you can also share the retouched images on social media (Facebook, Twitter) or save it to your device.

Conclusion

RetouchMe is a very intuitive app, so anyone will be able to get their photos retouched easily. Photo retouching apps are as easy as ever, so there are plenty of options to make these alterations on your own. But, that being said, if you want to just have someone else take on the task RetouchMe is the way to go.

If you want to find out more about Retouch Me, you can visit its website or find it in the Google Play Store.