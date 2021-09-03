Raise your hand if you love getting things for free. Whether it’s the seventh cup of coffee, a gift card for virtual goods, or something else, we all like it when they’re free.

Many of the more popular credit cards offered cashback incentives and other rewards as do a lot of banking institutions. Moreover, a lot of restaurants and coffee shops tend to have a program that lets users earn credits toward free drinks or meals.

Then there are frequent flyer miles, retail gift cards, in-game rewards, and other ways of picking up free stuff. To be sure, there’s plenty of ways to come away with free things just for doing the same stuff you normally do.

There are a lot of services available to sign up to which provide users with valuable items both real-world and digital. And when it comes to mobile apps there are a few titles worth exploring.

The following apps reward users with free stuff and are all worth a look.

Apps that reward users with free stuff

Google Opinion Rewards

Looking for a fun and easy way to earn credits from Google which can be used on app and game purchases? Look no further than this one as it will occasionally ask you a short survey which results in money that gets accumulated in your Google Play balance. Use them every few dollars or save up for larger purchase on books or movies. Surveys and polls are short and sweet and can be conducted in just a few minutes. FREE

Fetch Rewards

Take pictures of your receipts from the restaurants and stores you already frequent and earn points for gift cards. Don’t worry about changing your habits as this app and service just compliments your current shopping and buying habits. Scan receipts from any grocery store, pet store, gas station and you’ll be on your way to picking up gift cards for places like Walmart, Best Buy, CVS, and many more. FREE

SurveyMonkey Rewards

Similar to Google Opinion, this free app lets users make money for taking surveys but with a bit of a twist. Take the surveys and you can earn credits which can be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards or donated to a charity. Indeed, if you’re the benevolent type, you can help with answering the questions and pass your earnings along to others. Short surveys offer $.35 each and redemption can be done at $5 or more. FREE

Premise

Take surveys, share local information, and complete simple tasks to earn money. Move at your own pace and you’ll earn money that can be redeemed through PayPal, Coinbase, and more. Sign up for the local contributions and reserve tasks as often as you can or want. Your updates on traffic conditions, supermarket sales, and other nearby events can be worth real money. FREE

Drop rewards users with gift cards on top brands

Drop

Shop the stores and the brands you already love and earn cash back while doing it. Link your card through the secure app and then do your shopping through it, earning gift cards and discounts along the way. Keep an eye on the boosted offers which can add extra points as they’re only offered for a limited time. Answer rewards surveys and play real money games to earn even more points! When you’re ready, redeem gift cards for brands like Nike Ray-Ban, Sephora, Starbucks, Dunkin’, and more. FREE

Shopkick

Earn points called “kicks” when shopping in person or online or for activities such as scanning items and interacting with the app. After you accrue enough kicks you can redeem them for gift cards from participating retailers and brands like Best Buy, Barnes & Noble, Lowe’s, Pampers, Amazon, and others. While many of the rewards are instantly available inside of the app, others may be emailed or sent to your home. FREE

Swagbucks

Offering up more than 10,000 gift cards on a daily basis, Swagbucks lets users earn points by doing some of the same things they do on a regular basis. Sign up for free and earn points by watching videos, answering surveys, or making online purchases from retail outlets such as Groupon, Hotels.com, Old Navy, Sam’s Club, and many others. You can also get paid for scanning your grocery receipt; receive exclusive coupons and cash back, too. FREE

Dosh looks for deals on things you’ve already purchased

Dosh

Sign up for this app and connect your debit or credit card and you’re on your way to earning money. Shop everywhere you normally would and buy things you’d typically buy. If Dosh detects a cash back opportunity or chance to save, it automatically does it, depositing into a wallet. Once you’re at $25 you can transfer that to your back, PayPal, or Venmo account. Or, send it to a charity. FREE

Belly

Like having a universal loyalty card, Belly is a network that connects restaurants and retailers together in one handy spot. The app is an easy way of identifying the various offers available in your area; the bigger the market, the better the deal selection. Get credit for checking into places that you’re already visiting but earn rewards that are considerably cooler than a free 11th cup of coffee. Own your own business? Create a kick-ass loyalty program! FREE