The best Android phones available at Verizon Prepaid

Here's where you should be spending your money at Verizon Prepaid as 2020 gets underway

Verizon Prepaid, like its postpaid brand, has a number of great phone options. It’s essentially the same as what you might find at the tier-one carrier, but there are other models exclusively offered in a prepaid manner.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Here, we gather up some of the best Android phones you can buy through Verizon Prepaid today. Although we do select one as the best overall (Editors’ Choice), the list below aims to address a variety of user types.

Verizon

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Prepaid

Outfitted with a large screen, lots of memory, and an incredible camera experience, this is a no-compromise device. It’s one of the newest phones on the list and a true testament to what Samsung is capable of producing.

We love the updated S Pen experience, in-display fingerprint scanner, and wireless charging. The phone is sexy, sophisticated looking, and boasts hardware that rivals all comers. The Samsung DeX Mode turns your phone into a desktop-like experience, taking advantage of all of that prowess.

Bonus points are awarded for the 5G-ready version, a Verizon exclusive. If you live in a market that has the ever-expanding 5G network, the Galaxy Note 10 is on a short list of supported devices.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Prepaid

If you’re on the hunt for a phone that you plan to own for a few years, you don’t want to cut corners. To that end, the Galaxy S10 is that flagship device that’s built to last. Yes, even with the rumored successor hanging out just over the horizon, this is still one to consider.

Choose from three versions of the phone, each of which runs Android 9 (Pie) with Samsung’s One UI. As of the time we publish this list the Android 10 update is rolling out. Resistant to dust and water, the Galaxy S10 line has excellent cameras, beautiful glass designs, and generous batteries — all important things to most users.

Google Pixel 3a

There are plenty of other devices with much more hardware to choose from, even at Verizon Prepaid. And yes, there are phones that cost less and still suffice for the masses. But there’s nothing else at the prepaid carrier that walks the line between value and performance.

The stock Android experience stays as current as anything you’ll find and it only get better with each, timely update. Throw in a camera that wows anyone and everyone, a solid battery, and a $400 price tag and you can understand why we love it.

Is it worth spending the extra money to get the full Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL experience? Sure, but it’s not necessary. This one has all the stuff that’s important with compromises done in just the right spots. You’d have a tough time convincing us that you truly need more from a phone as 2020 gets going.

Pixel 4 Prepaid

Maybe one of the most controversial “best” phones we’ve seen in some time, the Pixel 4 is the newest from Google. And while it’s not the most powerful and robust device on the market, it does have its share of cool features.

First, of course, is the really great camera experience; it gets better with each generation. Also worth your attention is the baked-in Google Assistant and Android 10 experience.

The display is really awesome, too, and we’re big fans of the design change. If you can swing it, buy the larger storage option because 64GB is a little light, especially in 2020. Go for the Pixel 4 XL and get a bigger display and higher capacity battery.

Motorola Moto Z4 Prepaid

Four generations later, we’re glad Motorola still invests in its Moto Z line and Moto Mods ecosystem. The Moto Z4 pushes things forward enough to keep us happy and Motorola does a great job keeping the price in line.

Enjoy a large 6.4-inch screen, the latest in Android, and a capacious 128GB storage capacity, for about half of what you’d expect to pay. We also appreciate Motorola’s keeping a 3.5mm headphone jack and adding the in-display fingerprint scanner. It’s a nice mix of old favorite and cutting edge features.

We love that users can add modules as needed or when applicable. Want a better speaker, extended battery, or physical gaming controls? Snap them on the back. Hell, you can add 5G connectivity to the phone once Verizon’s network reaches your city.

Nokia 3 V Prepaid

Younger readers might not even know that there used to be a Nokia from the days before Android. Nevertheless, the stuff coming out of the brand in today is among the most interesting.

Don’t be fooled by the price of the Nokia 3 V; it’s all the phone that most users need, especially in the prepaid demographic. For your money you get a large screen and a battery that lasts well beyond a day. And while those are nice, we’re bigger fans of the stock Android software and its updates and support.

When you’re buying multiple phones for a family you don’t want to break the piggy bank. These are excellent options for first time users and parents alike — and leave money in your wallet.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Prepaid

Knowing that this list already has a few Samsung models on it, we have to add the Galaxy A50. Why? Because it’s a fraction of what the Galaxy S models cost, but still give users all the important features.

The Galaxy A series in itself is very interesting to watch, however this is the one we like most. Present are a generous 6.4-inch display and a multi-camera (25 MP/8 MP/5MP) array on the rear, and a battery that rivals most phones. You know, the stuff we love.

Under the hood are an octa-core processor with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a microSD expansion card slot for up to 512GB space. Rounding things out are a headphone jack, fingerprint reader, and USB Type C charging.