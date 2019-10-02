The best phones available at AT&T

Here's where you should be spending your money at AT&T, updated for October 2019

AT&T is the largest wireless network in the US, serving nearly 160 million subscribers. And being as big as it is, you’d expect it to offer a generous selection of phones. Indeed it does, with no less than three dozen options to choose from.

Here, we gather up a handful of the best phones you can purchase at AT&T today. This isn’t a list of the best overall with the top-notch performance. Rather, our list aims to speak to specific users.

If you’re looking for the best discounts and promotions at AT&T, we’ve got that, too.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

The Biggest and Most Versatile

You can’t have a list of top phone without including the latest and greatest. In this case, it’s the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Outfitted with a large screen, lots of memory, and an incredible camera experience, it’s a no-compromise device.

We love the updated S Pen experience, in-display fingerprint scanner, and wireless charging. The phone is sexy, sophisticated looking, and boasts hardware that rivals all comers. The Samsung DeX Mode turns your phone into a desktop-like experience, taking advantage of all of that prowess.

Samsung Galaxy S10

A Phone for Tomorrow and Beyond

If you’re on the hunt for a phone that you plan to own for a few years, you don’t want to cut corners. To that end, the Galaxy S10 is that flagship device that’s built to last.

Choose from three — four, if you count 5G — versions of the phone, each of which runs Android 9 (Pie) with Samsung’s One UI. Resistant to dust and water, the Galaxy S10 line has excellent cameras, beautiful glass designs, and generous batteries — all important things to most users.

Opting for the 5G model also adds in a time of flight camera and punches up the screen and battery. Resist the urge to go all-in here as even the S10e is more than adequate for most users.

Razer Phone 2

Gamer’s Delight

Sure, there are newer phones and even those with a little more power. But, when you factor in the current price of this one, it’s hard to argue with the overall value.

Designed with game enthusiasts in mind, the Razer Phone 2 has a generous display size with a refresh rate that beats all. Games and video look butter smooth; hell, even scrolling emails and blocks of text is better.

There’s power and performance for days and a battery that goes for long stretches, too. While it might be outdated on paper, you won’t be pushing this phone to its limits anytime soon.

Sonim XP8

Built to Take a Beating

Not everyone needs a phone that handles cutting-edge tasks or one that tears through tasks. Some people just need a device that’s going to work no matter the environment. This means places that could include rain, snow, dirt, dust, and debris.

The Sonim XP8 not only military tough, but it happens to feature respectable hardware, too. It’s not sexy or dressy but it’s one of the few AT&T phones built for water sprays and submersion. Moreover, it also houses dedicated buttons for push-to-talk and SOS.

Other standout features include a generous (4,900mAH) battery, loud speakers, and a three-year warranty. That’s peace of mind in more ways than one.

LG V40 ThinQ

Sleeper Hit

LG might not be the most glamorous phone maker in the space, but it does a great job of staying consistent. Its V series of devices has been flying under the radar for a few generations and is more than capable for most users.

For your money you get an impressive set of hardware that’s protected by water resistance and MIL-STD 810G certification for shock and drops.

You’ll not find a better audio experience in phones that what LG does here and the 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC helps your favorite pair of wired headphones sound as good as possible.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

First of its Kind

It doesn’t come cheap, but the Samsung Galaxy Fold does things that no other phone can: it folds in half. Open it up and you’ll have a 7.3-inch tablet with split screen capabilities.

The cost isn’t high strictly because it’s a gen-one device because there’s hardware that rivals all others. In fact, it’s almost laptop-like with its 12GB RAM and 512GB storage space.

Like other high-end Samsung phones, you’ll also find three cameras on the back and two on the front. Sure, it’s essentially a luxury device, but AT&T is the only carrier offering it.