The best phones you can buy at Metro — which is right for you?

Metro, formerly known as MetroPCS, is a prepaid wireless service provider which operates under the T-Mobile umbrella. Launched more than 20 years ago, it offers customers a couple of rate plan options for those who don’t need many of the extras that come with tier-one carriers.

With more than one dozen smartphones in its portfolio, Metro has something for everyone. Figuring out which one is right for you can sometimes feel a little bit overwhelming; we know the paradox of choice can be quite real.

If you are a current Metro subscriber, or are considering a switch to the prepaid brand, you’ll ultimately need a new phone. Should you be in the market for a new handset now there’s a lot to cut through.

We’ve looked through the Metro lineup and have come up with a handful of phones to recommend. Each fits a slightly different niche, but all are worth checking out.

Best of the Bunch

Introduced with its larger sibling, the Galaxy S9 Plus, this is the 2018 flagship smartphone experience from Samsung. It represents the latest and greatest in hardware and runs a very current version of Android (8.0 Oreo, or later).

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 64GB of storage, it also packs 4GB RAM. That’s a lot of phone to be sure.

The Galaxy S9 (Read our review) includes a 12-megapixel rear camera with dual aperture mode; press a button to toggle from f/1.5 and f/2.4 for different quality based on environmental settings.

The 3000mAh battery, paired with really fast charging, means you don’t spend much time near a wall outlet. And, whenever you are charging, you can go with wireless, something we simply love.

Buy the Galaxy S9

Biggest Screen

The LG Stylo 4 is an excellent option for customers looking for a massive display without breaking the bank. With 6.2-inches of screen, pictures and movies look great and text is really easy to read. You’ll have to tread into tablet territory to get anything bigger. I

The high-powered octa-core processor, paired with 3GB memory is all you need to play games and get your work done without stutters or lags. You’ve got 32GB internal storage space to work with but a microSD expansion card slot allows for a whopping 2TB of external media. That’s more room than your laptop.

Available in a variety of colors, the Stylo 4 is slim with a very modern design. The 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front-facing camera are a solid duo and will capture all your goings-on to be shared over social media.

Boost your productivity with the included stylus; mark up documents, jot down notes, or use it for editing purposes. Last but not least, we like this one because it runs Android 8.1 Oreo right out of the box.

Buy the Stylo 4

Battery Behemoth

You’re simply not going to get more battery in a phone from a reputable brand. Forget about external power supplies and portable chargers — you’ve got two days of juice, plus some.

One of the best all-around mid-range experiences you’ll get out of a handset, the Moto E5 Plus is built for those of us who can’t get our face out of our phone. It runs a very current version of Android at 8.0 Oreo and there’s no bloatware or extra junk wasting space. Moreover, it will likely pick up a software update as quickly as others.

The hardware is no slouch with the octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of storage space. Need more for your photos, games, and music? Throw in a microSD card up to 128GB and you’re good to go.

You know what else is cool about this phone? It’s got a 3.5mm headphone jack and water repellent coating, two features we’re only too happy to find in a device.

Buy the Moto E5 Plus

Value-Packed Dark Horse

Big screen, powerful hardware, and one of the most recent software builds available? Yes please. There’s so much to love about this phone, including the price tag.

The high-resolution 5.5-inch display and 18:9 aspect ratio is both beautiful to behold as well as physically hold. Under the hood we find a monster, quad-core processor emboldened by 4GB RAM and 64GB of space. Should that not do the trick, you can toss in a microSD card for up to 2TB of external media.

There are also some other signature touches we appreciate here, including the DTS.X 3D Audio Rendering and HiFi Quad DAC Audio. Moreover, the 16-megapixel rear camera offers up lighting fast focus and Phase Detection Auto Focus and a super-smart AI.

Perhaps our favorite part of the whole thing is the IP68 water and dust resistant protection. Feel free to take this beauty to the beach or let it sit poolside and pump out the jams.

Buy the Q7 Plus