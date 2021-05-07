When it comes to purchasing a mobile device, buying an unlocked phone might be one of the smartest routes to take. There are plenty of reasons to consider an unlocked phone, including freedom to select and change carriers.

Given that technology outpaces consumer demands, most of us don’t really need a brand new flagship phone. But for those who like to stay on the cutting edge of technology, a high-end phone is always interesting.

If you’re shopping around for a new phone, and want to work with a fairly open-ended budget, we’ve got good news. There is a lot to choose from as it pertains to unlocked handsets in that price range.

We’ve gathered up a handful of attractive options that fall in the area of $600 or higher. Here, we showcase a variety of phone makers and models with some of the standout features.

How we Decided

We set a few basic guidelines in place to help consolidate the list of candidates. The models that follow all had to adhere to a couple of pre-requisites. Each phone has to run Android 11 or newer and have at least 8GB RAM. Additionally, we trimmed our list to devices with batteries of 4,000mAh or higher capacity.

This means current versions of software, plenty of memory for any task, and battery that easily lasts through a day or more.

Google Pixel 5

Google’s latest smartphone, the Pixel 5, builds on its predecessors in all the right ways, including price. Slightly less expensive than the previous generation, it’s a well-rounded phone that dances between mid-range and high-end hardware.

It runs the newest and most powerful version of Android yet and features another excellent camera experience, especially for the point-and-shoot user types. Standout details include water-resistant coating, wireless charging, and the return of the fingerprint reader.

Purchase the Google Pixel 5

OnePlus 9 Pro

The most powerful handset that OnePlus has ever produced, this one has pretty much every bell and whistle imaginable. Starting with the 6.7-inch display with an incredibly high 120Hz refresh rate and Fluid Display technology, things only get more interesting.

Strength comes from the Qualcomm snapdragon 888 processor with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, while the Android 11-based OxygenOS software gives users a delightful interface.

Perhaps most interestingly for this year, however, is the inclusion of Hasselblad camera tuning which results in more accurate and natural colors. It goes quite well with the 48-megapixel, 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and 3.3x telephoto cameras.

Purchase the OnePlus 9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The cream of the crop when it comes to Samsung’s 2021 phone lineup, very few handsets can rival its performance. Not only that, but it’s prettier than ever with the new color options, too.

Come for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and the 12GB RAM, stay for the 5,000mAh battery and quad-core camera. Of course there’s plenty in between as well and it’s all in service of high-end prowess.

Everything runs smoothly but it looks even smoother when you’ve got a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ display that delivers to the tune of 120Hz refresh rate.

Purchase the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

ASUS ROG Phone 5

A gamer’s delight, this is the sort of phone that you look for if refresh rates, touch sampling rates, and cooling fans are a concern. That’s to say they’re high on hardware and often feature extra touches designed specifically for mobile gaming.

Powered by Android 11, this one offers up a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS3.1 storage. We’re talking cream of the crop stuff.

The 6.78-inch screen has a 2448 x 1080 resolution and boasts incredibly high brightness (800 nits), touch sampling rate (144Hz), and HDR10+ certification. In other words, every game you throw at this one is gonna look great.

Other standout features include Gorilla Glass Victus, a triple camera array, multiple inputs for gaming controls, high-end audio, and a 6,000mAh battery to make sure your gaming lasts as long as you do.

Purchase the ASUS ROG Phone 5